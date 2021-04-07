COVID-19 Pandemic

Oxford-AstraZeneca Researchers Halt Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine Among Children    

By VOA News
April 07, 2021 07:59 AM
Syringes with AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are pictured in Laakso hospital in Helsinki,…
FILE - Syringes with AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are pictured in Laakso hospital in Helsinki, Finland, March 11, 2021.

A clinical trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine involving young children and teenagers has been halted by Oxford researchers as British drug regulators conduct a safety review of the two-shot regimen.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency are looking into a possible link between the vaccine and blood clots across the world, including several European countries. So far,  there have only been 30 cases of blood clots out of 18 million doses administered across the European continent, including seven fatalities.  Most of the cases were diagnosed as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, which are clots that drain blood from the brain and can lead to strokes.   

Marco Cavaleri, the head of vaccines for the European Medicines Agency, told an Italian newspaper Tuesday the agency was prepared to confirm a link between the troubled vaccine and blood clots, but the EMA issued a statement to Agence France-Presse denying those claims, saying it expected to announce its findings either Wednesday or Thursday.   

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has had a troubled rollout across the world, initially because of a lack of information from its late-stage clinical trials on its effect on older people, which has slowed vaccination efforts throughout Europe. Many nations stopped administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine because of the blood clotting incidents.   

Britain adds Moderna vaccine

Meanwhile, Britain is adding the highly successful Moderna two-shot vaccine to its immunization campaign beginning Wednesday in Wales.  

The Moderna vaccine is the third approved for use in Britain after the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech versions.   

A nurse holds a vial of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Glangwili General Hospital in Carmarthen,…
A nurse holds a vial of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Glangwili General Hospital in Carmarthen, Wales, Britain, April 7, 2021. (Jacob King/Pool via Reuters)

The 17 million doses of the Moderna vaccine ordered by Britain comes as it deals with a shortfall of doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine due to manufacturing issues.   

COVID impact on brain

A new study published Wednesday in the medical journal Lancet Psychiatry has found that 34 percent of COVID-19 survivors suffer from either a neurological or psychiatric conditions within six months of infection.   

An analysis of more than 230,000 patients revealed that 17 percent were diagnosed with anxiety, with 14 percent suffering from mood disorders.   

The researchers also found that COVID-19 survivors were at 44 percent greater risk of suffering from neurological and psychiatric illness compared with people recovering from flu, and at 16 percent greater risk than people suffering from other respiratory tract infections.   

 

 

 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2021 file photo, AstraZeneca and Biontech coronavirus vaccine in a fridge at the vaccine…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Germany Limits Use of Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Because of Fears of Blood Clots 
Federal health officials restrict recipients to 60 years old and older after 31 cases of blood clots were reported, including nine deaths
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 03/31/2021 - 05:32 AM
Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
AstraZeneca Says No Evidence Vaccine Causes Blood Clots
The company conducted a review after several countries suspended use of the shot
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 03/14/2021 - 08:46 PM
Carol Kelly, right, waits to receive a Moderna variant vaccine shot at Emory University's Hope Clinic, Wednesday afternoon,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Races Against Evolving Virus Variants
The longer the virus is allowed to spread, the more dangerous variants will arise, experts say
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Tue, 04/06/2021 - 11:49 PM
FILE - A laboratory worker simulates the workflow in a cleanroom of the BioNTech Corona vaccine production facility in Marburg, Germany, during a media day, March 27, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
New Vaccines No 'Guarantee of Victory' Over COVID, Experts Say
Three new 'variants of concern' could prolong and possibly worsen pandemic, including ones detected late last year in Britain and South Africa, and a third detected in Brazil
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 04/06/2021 - 09:30 AM
FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and syringe are seen in front of displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in…
USA
US Puts J&J In Charge of Plant that Botched COVID Vaccine, Removes AstraZeneca 
The United States has put Johnson and Johnson in charge of a plant that ruined 15 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine and has stopped British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc from using the facility, a senior health official says
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 04/04/2021 - 07:36 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Oxford-AstraZeneca Researchers Halt Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine Among Children    

Syringes with AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are pictured in Laakso hospital in Helsinki,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Races Against Evolving Virus Variants

Carol Kelly, right, waits to receive a Moderna variant vaccine shot at Emory University's Hope Clinic, Wednesday afternoon,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden Accelerates Deadline for Opening COVID-19 Vaccinations

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the state of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations.
Africa

Malawi Teachers Resume Strike Over COVID-19 Risk Allowances

FILE - A teacher talks with a student at a class in a primary school in Nkhatabay district in northen Malawi. (Lameck Masina/VOA)
Africa

Tanzania Orders Reopening of Media Houses Closed Under Magufuli

New Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, inspects a military parade following her swearing in the country's first female…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power