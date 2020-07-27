COVID-19 Pandemic

Pakistan Hits New Low Daily COVID-19 Death Toll

By VOA News
July 27, 2020 05:00 AM
An employee cleans a booth at a testing and screening facility for the new coronavirus, in a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, July 17, 2020.

Pakistan has hit a low with its daily death toll from the coronavirus.  

The government said Monday there were 20 deaths in the past 24 hours.  

“We have the lowest number of deaths in Pakistan due to COVID-19 in last 3 months,” Zafar Mirza, a special assistant to the prime minister, posted on Twitter Monday.  “We had a peak of 153 deaths on 20 June and in last 24 hours we had 20. This is 87% reduction in COVID-19 related deaths.” 

Mirza warned, however, that the new low is “yet no place for any complacency!” 

Pakistan has more than 274,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 6,000 deaths in total from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics. 

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power