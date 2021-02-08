COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Handling Gets Mixed Reviews Across US, Europe

By Henry Ridgwell
February 08, 2021 06:05 PM
A person walks past pictograms on December 1, 2020 in the vaccination centre at the football stadium in Duesseldorf, western…
FILE - A person walks past pictograms in the vaccination center at the football stadium in Duesseldorf, western Germany, Dec. 1, 2020.

LONDON - Public opinion is mixed on how well Western governments have handled the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new survey from the Pew Research Center, which also questioned people on their attitudes regarding compulsory vaccinations.

Seventy-seven percent of Germans thought their government did a good job in handling the outbreak, while 58% of Americans say the U.S. government is doing a bad job.

More than 4,000 adults were questioned in the United States, Britain, France and Germany.

The survey was conducted in November and December 2020, before U.S. President Joe Biden took office in mid-January and just as vaccination programs were beginning to roll out in the United States and Britain.

The European Union has been far slower in getting its vaccination programs under way, leading to some criticism of the bloc’s vaccine approval and procurement policy among EU citizens.

An elderly visitor receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Cent Quatre cultural center in Paris, France,…
An elderly visitor receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Cent Quatre cultural center in Paris, France, Feb. 1, 2021.

France and other EU states have argued the process must not be rushed, fearing a loss of public trust. France has one of the highest levels of so-called "vaccine skepticism" in the world.

A recent newspaper poll suggested that just over 40% of the adult population intend to get the coronavirus vaccine. French President Emmanuel Macron recently rejected calls for mandatory vaccines.

The Pew survey questioned respondents on their attitudes to compulsory vaccinations.

“In three of the countries where we asked that question, most people do not find that an acceptable idea,” report co-author Kat Devlin told VOA. “So, for instance, 75% in France do not like the idea of a government-mandated vaccine. The U.K. was the one country where we found more acceptance of the idea of a government-mandated vaccine — 62% find that an acceptable proposition.”

The vaccination program is accelerating in Britain, with over 12 million people having now received their first dose. Britain has also suffered the highest number of coronavirus deaths in Europe.

Analysts say local elections scheduled for May will offer another measure of public approval for the British government’s handling of the pandemic.

 

Related Stories

A woman walks past newspaper billboards during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Johannesburg, South Africa,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain Vaccine Minister Suggests AstraZeneca Vaccine Could Be Modified
Comments come after study suggests vaccine is not effective against South African variant
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 02/08/2021 - 11:42 AM
(FILES) This file illustration photo taken on November 17, 2020 shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Johnson & Johnson Seeks US Vaccine Approval for Emergency Use
Drugmaker's application for its single-dose vaccine to US Food and Drug Administration follows January report that found the vaccine had a 66% rate of efficacy in preventing infections
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 02/04/2021 - 11:26 PM
People wear masks to protect against coronavirus as they pass a shop in London, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Britain's Health…
COVID-19 Pandemic
UK Examines Whether Different COVID-19 Vaccines Can Be Used in 2-Shot Regimen
Researchers to inoculate more than 800 volunteers with vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca-Oxford University
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 02/04/2021 - 04:03 AM
Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Handling Gets Mixed Reviews Across US, Europe

A person walks past pictograms on December 1, 2020 in the vaccination centre at the football stadium in Duesseldorf, western…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Republican Congressman Ron Wright Dies Two Weeks After Being Hospitalized for COVID-19  

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, walks to a session during member-elect briefings and…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO to Review AstraZeneca Vaccine after South Africa Halts Vaccinations

A member of the medical staff administers the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a colleague at the Foch hospital in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Fauci: UK Coronavirus Variant Could Become 'Dominant' in US by End of March 

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci addresses the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Jan.21, 2021.
South Sudan in Focus

South Sudan Due to Receive 800,000 Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine

FILE - A member of South Sudanese Ministry of Health Rapid Response Team takes a nasal sample from a woman at her home after she came into into contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, in Juba, South Sudan, April 14, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power