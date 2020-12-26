COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Squeezes South Africa’s Already Tight Middle Class

By Anita Powell
December 26, 2020 07:01 AM
360p | 10 MB
480p | 13 MB
540p | 16 MB
720p | 28 MB
1080p | 57 MB
Original | 240 MB
Download Audio

JOHANNESBURG - The restrictions imposed during South Africa’s battle with COVID-19 have left lasting damage on untold numbers of South Africans -- including the nation’s already pinched middle class. According to a United Nations study, more than a third of the Rainbow Nation’s middle class households have been pushed into vulnerability. A young university-educated South African said his middle-class dreams have been shattered. 

Like many South Africans, Tshegofatso Balerileng had a tough year as his nation imposed strict coronavirus measures -- at the cost of the already struggling economy. He was laid off in June and moved in with family. 

“Things became difficult even at home. I couldn't I couldn't provide for my family the way that I used to, and at the time I lived with my grandfather and my father and none of them were employed. So we basically had to survive on the grants that they were receiving from the government,” said Balerileng.

A man undergoes a COVID-19 test at a mobile clinic at a taxi rank, in Johannesburg's main railway station, Dec. 24, 2020.
A man undergoes a COVID-19 test at a mobile clinic at a taxi rank, in Johannesburg's main railway station, Dec. 24, 2020.

Millions of South Africans are telling a similar story this year. The nation’s five-week hard lockdown kept countless workers from physically going to work. The government estimates that as many as 3 million people work in the informal economy. 

But Balerileng is the rare South African with a college degree, an emblem of the dream of a robust Black middle class. A UN report estimates that as many as 34 percent of South Africa’s middle class households are now vulnerable.

The pandemic dealt a blow to an already contracting economy with record unemployment levels, says economist Dawie Roodt.

“Things were pretty bad even before the beginning of this year," said Roodt. "And then we had this virus and lockdown, and everything went from bad to really, really bad. I think the South African economy today, it's not even in a recession -- it's actually in a deep depression.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged the damage the pandemic has wrought, and has urged patience. When he announced a hard lockdown earlier this year, he also announced a raft of economic stimulus measures, mostly aimed at poor households.  

"History will absolve me because the determination to put things right is there," said Ramaphosa. "And we may be moving at a slow pace, and we may be moving at a pace where people want faster movement. But we are painstakingly putting things right."

But many South Africans say it isn’t enough. Balerileng couldn’t qualify for unemployment benefits, because he had not been unemployed for three months at the time of his application. 

“I think, unfortunately, there's a certain perspective that even though you're part of the middle class, you would still be able to survive the pandemic even though you just lost your job,” said Balerileng. "Or there's always the assumption that there's still money put somewhere for you to survive, even if it's not for long enough. But there still is something for you to survive on until a certain time. And unfortunately, that's not really the case.”

Roodt says he is fundamentally more worried about the poor, who have felt the worst effects. And, he said, things won’t improve unless the government does something drastic -- that will, again, probably hurt the middle class -- and the 2 million civil servants who are part of it.   

“There's only one thing that the minister of finance can do. There's really only one thing -- he must spend less money," said Roodt. "And inevitably, that means he must spend less money on people. That means he must start cutting, he must start closing down things. He must close down state-owned enterprises, fire a lot of civil servants and he must pay the rest less. That is what must happen and that is what is going to happen. Either we do it now while he’s still got some control or inflation is going to do that for you over time, eventually.”

Balerileng has landed on his feet, for now, with a job at a government hospital. But will things improve for him in 2021? He’s optimistic, but the numbers tell a different story. 

Related Stories

Crisis in South Africa’s Chess Program Cuts to Core of Issues in Rainbow Nation
00:03:05
Africa
Crisis in South Africa’s Chess Program Cuts to Core of Issues in Rainbow Nation
hould chess transform in South Africa? And how? Those questions are at the core of nation’s chess crisis
Anita Powell
By Anita Powell
Wed, 12/23/2020 - 09:10 AM
A nurse from Lancet Nectare hospital (R) performs a COVID-19 coronavirus test in Richmond, South Africa, Dec. 18, 2020. (Photo by LUCA SOLA / AFP)
Africa
South Africa Sees New Virus Variant, But Stresses: Don’t Panic
Health officials say strain is faster but maybe not stronger and experts are studying whether new vaccines will work on new variant
Anita Powell
By Anita Powell
Tue, 12/22/2020 - 11:46 AM
People who were just tested for COVID-19 wait in line to make payment for the test at a private laboratory in Johannesburg,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
South Africa Identifies New, Virulent Strain of COVID-19
South African scientists say new variant of COVID-19 virus is causing resurgence of cases
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 12/22/2020 - 03:16 AM
Anita Powell
By
Anita Powell
Southern Africa Correspondent

Anita Powell is Voice of America’s southern Africa correspondent based in Johannesburg, South Africa, covering 15 African countries. Before officially joining VOA, Powell worked as a freelance journalist for the news agency, as well as other news outlets such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, Al Jazeera and The Root, covering numerous topics and events on the African continent, including the death of Nelson Mandela. Powell also enjoys writing about fashion and women’s issues. Several of her articles have been published by Elle and Marie Claire magazines. She has covered extensively the conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and several other global hot spots and has reported from Pakistan, Ethiopia, Congo, Ukraine, South Africa, Zimbabwe and a number of other countries. Powell began her career in journalism as a reporter for the Austin American-Statesman daily newspaper in Texas. She is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin’s Plan II Honors Program.

COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Squeezes South Africa’s Already Tight Middle Class

COVID-19 Pandemic

France, Romania Receive First Doses of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

This picture on December 26, 2020, on the outskirts of Paris, shows boxes of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines at their arrival in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

France Records First Case of New Coronavirus Variant

Vendors of a delicatessen wait for customers outside their shop in a commercial street in central Paris on December 24, 2020,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Says Thousands of Lorries Cross Channel After Virus Testing Stepped Up

Freight lorries remain queued up on the M20 motorway, southbound, leading to the Port of Dover, at Ashsford, in south-east…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Nigerian CDC Investigating New Coronavirus Variant

Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has his temperature checked during…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power