COVID-19 Pandemic

Panic Grips Faithful After Cameroon COVID Pastor Dies

By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
May 17, 2020 03:18 PM
A health worker wearing protective equipment, disinfects a member of medical staff amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at an hospital in Douala, Cameroon, April 27, 2020.
A health worker wearing protective equipment, disinfects a member of medical staff amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at an hospital in Douala, Cameroon, April 27, 2020.

YAOUNDE, CAMEROON - Panic has gripped several hundred people after a popular Cameroon pastor and candidate in the central African state’s last presidential election, Frankline Ndifor, died of COVID-19 following his prayers that hundreds of his supporters  cured of the coronavirus. Cameroon police used force to gain access to his residence in the economic capital city Douala, as some of his supporters blocked entrances, praying for his resurrection.

Hundreds of followers sang Sunday morning at Ndifor’s Douala residence  that the man popularly referred to as the prophet is not dead, but he is rather on a spiritual retreat with God and will return soon. Their singing and prayers were broadcast by several local radio stations.

Ndifor died and was buried in front of his residence Saturday by workers of Cameroon’s COVID-19 response team in Douala.

Doctor Gaelle Nnanga said by messaging application from Douala that Ndifor died less than a week after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

He says that some members of Ndifor’s Kingship International Ministries Church called him to come to the pastor’s aid when they found out Ndifor was in agony, and that when the medical team he leads arrived, Ndifor was having  severe respiratory difficulties. He says the pastor died less than 10 minutes after they treated him. 

The governor of Cameroon’s coastal region, where Douala is, said in a release he deployed police to force their way to Ndifor’s residence when his followers chased medical staff away, claiming that the pastor was on a spiritual retreat with God, rather than dead, and should not be buried.

Ndifor follower Rigobert Che says the "prophet" last Wednesday prayed for him and several dozen people diagnosed with COVID-19, and some who suspected they were carriers or had symptoms. He says via a messaging application that Ndifor’s death has brought panic to the hundreds of people who have been visiting him for prayers for a divine cure. 

"This is a pastor that has been laying hands [on the sick] and claiming that he cures COVID-19," Che said. "If you, the person that claims that you are curing COVID-19, you are dead, what about the fellow people that were affected by the COVID-19? Now that he is dead, I do not know how the people that he was laying hands on will be healed."

Medical staff are asking all those who came in contact with the pastor to report to hospitals to be tested for COVID-19.

Besides praying for COVID-19 patients at his home and his church, Ndifor was also donating buckets and soap to the poor to protect themselves from the coronavirus by washing their hands. His last public outing was on April 20, when he went out into Douala’s streets to distribute facemasks. 

Ndifor had a reputation as a miracle healer, and he was a contender in Cameroon’s 2018 presidential election, emerging seventh out of nine candidates, with 23, 687 votes.

Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By
Moki Edwin Kindzeka

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Elvis Presley's Graceland Set to Reopen This Week in Memphis

FILE - Fans wait in line outside Graceland, Elvis Presley's Memphis home, in Memphis, Tennessee, Aug. 15, 2017.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Panic Grips Faithful After Cameroon COVID Pastor Dies

A health worker wearing protective equipment, disinfects a member of medical staff amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at an hospital in Douala, Cameroon, April 27, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN, Aid Agencies Cite Unprecedented Humanitarian Needs in Sahel

Pregnant Women and Young Children Vulnerable to Sahel Food Shortage
East Asia Pacific

Australia Gradually Emerges From COVID-19 Lockdowns

The first day of eased coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Sydney
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Health Chief Rejects Notion of Coronavirus Failure

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar sits in the front row to hear U.S. President Donald Trump speak to…