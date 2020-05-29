COVID-19 Pandemic

Parents Worry as Some South African Schools Prepare to Reopen

By VOA News
May 29, 2020 01:17 AM
Disinfection team disinfect a classroom at Ivory Park Secondary School east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, May 28,…
A disinfection team disinfects a classroom at Ivory Park Secondary School east of Johannesburg, South Africa, May 28, 2020, ahead of the school's June 1, 2020, re-opening date.

Some South African parents of seventh- and 12th-grade students are reluctant to allow their children back into schools, set to reopen Monday, saying current disinfection efforts are not enough to convince them it’s safe.

Work crews are now sanitizing schools in preparation for the planned reopening as the country slowly lifts lockdown measures.

One parent refusing to send his child back to school said the government has yet to make protective gear available for children.

South Africa’s leaders are struggling to contain the virus, which has infected more than 25,000, with more than 550 deaths. 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: John Nkengasong, Africa's Director of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), speaks during an interview with…
COVID-19 Pandemic
‘It’s Like We’re at War,’ Africa CDC Pledges to Ramp Up Testing for COVID-19
VOA’s one-on-one interview with Dr. John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Salem Solomon
By Salem Solomon
Thu, 05/28/2020 - 22:27
FILE - The headquarters of the African Development Bank (AfDB) are pictured in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Sept. 16, 2016.
Africa
African Development Bank: 'No Decision' Yet on Demands for Probe
The US is pushing for an outside investigation into the AfDB chief, accused by whistleblowers of ethics breaches
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Thu, 05/28/2020 - 18:58
In this Friday July 5, 2019 photo, shepherds return their livestock to their village near Loibor Siret, Tanzania. On the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Pandemic Poses Double Challenges for African Pastoralists
Pastoralists — cattle, sheep or camel farmers whose livelihoods depend on animals — move from place to place seeking water and pasture
Sora Halake
By Sora Halake
Thu, 05/28/2020 - 18:12
Disinfection team disinfect a classroom at Ivory Park Secondary School east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, May 28,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Cuts Different Paths Across Africa
The virus doesn't discriminate, but its path across Africa looks different depending on the location
Anita Powell
By Anita Powell
Thu, 05/28/2020 - 16:49
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Parents Worry as Some South African Schools Prepare to Reopen

Disinfection team disinfect a classroom at Ivory Park Secondary School east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, May 28,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

‘It’s Like We’re at War,’ Africa CDC Pledges to Ramp Up Testing for COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: John Nkengasong, Africa's Director of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), speaks during an interview with…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Congress Proposes Ways to Honor US COVID-19 Victims

A woman passes a fence outside Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery adorned with tributes to victims of COVID-19, Thursday, May 28,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

United Nations Reports Dramatic Reduction in Postal Services

FILE - Steve Robino arranges packages on a conveyor belt at the main post office in Omaha, Neb., Dec. 14, 2017.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Islamic State Calls Coronavirus Pandemic a Plague of Biblical Proportions

FILE - In this Monday, March 30, 2020 file photo, Iraqi health ministry workers carry a coffin of a person who died from…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power