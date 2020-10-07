COVID-19 Pandemic

Pentagon Risk Grows as Marine Corps' No. 2 Officer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By Reuters
October 07, 2020 10:52 PM
A general view of Pentagon in Arlington
FILE - The Pentagon in Arlington, Va.

WASHINGTON - The Marine Corps said on Wednesday its No. 2 officer, General Gary Thomas, had tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the second senior military official to do so this week, another sign of the danger to top brass who met both men at the Pentagon.

Thomas, the Marine Corps' assistant commandant, is suffering mild symptoms and is self-quarantining at home, the Marine Corps said. Reuters was the first to report Thomas' positive result.

Nearly all the Joint Chiefs of Staff, including its chairman, Army General Mark Milley, are in quarantine after attending top-level meetings last week with Thomas and the Coast Guard's No. 2 official, Admiral Charles Ray, who tested positive on Monday for the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The list of top generals quarantining reads like a "Who's Who" of the U.S. military, including General Paul Nakasone, head of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, as well as the chiefs of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Space Force.

"At this time we have no additional senior leader positive test results to report," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

"We will continue to follow CDC guidance for self-quarantining and contact tracing," Hoffman said, referring to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hoffman offered no further details, including whether any other top generals were experiencing potential symptoms.

The disclosure risks adding to a growing sense of uncertainty about the degree of risk to America's national security leadership, as President Donald Trump himself tries to bounce back from the illness.

The White House says the rise in cases among senior White House officials and others in Washington has not disrupted the government.

"Our adversaries are always looking for any weakness to exploit," Rep. Adam Smith, chairman of the Democratic-led House Armed Services Committee, warned in a terse statement on Tuesday that took aim at Trump.

"While our military can still operate while leadership is quarantined, the national security implications of the President’s recklessness cannot be overstated," Smith added. 

Related Stories

Undated image of jailed Iranian women's rights activist Farhad Meysami, whom a source told VOA Persian contracted the coronavirus in northern Iran's Rajaei Shahr prison in October 2020.
VOA News on Iran
Source: Iranian Dissident Contracts Coronavirus in Prison
In a message Tuesday to VOA Persian, source close to family of dissident Farhad Meysami said Meysami tested positive for virus at Karaj prison and was put into isolation
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Wed, 10/07/2020 - 09:27 PM
A vendor wearing a face mask stands in front of his school uniform shop in Amman, Jordan, Aug. 31, 2020.
Middle East
Coronavirus Pandemic Adds Challenges to Jordan’s Fragile Economy
Government says country’s economy shrank 3.6-percent in second quarter due to pandemic, making it the sharpest economic contraction in two decades
Default Author Profile
By Dale Gavlak
Wed, 10/07/2020 - 11:30 AM
Iranian Baha'is who received a September 28, 2020, summons to prison in Birjand. Top from left: Arezoo Mohammadi, Farzaneh Dimi, Atieh Salehi, Roya Malaki. Bottom from left: Nasrin Ghadiri, Ataollah Malaki, Saeed Malaki, Banafsheh Mokhtari. (VOA Persian)
VOA News on Iran
Source: Iran Rejects Baha'is' Appeal to Avoid Prison with Coronavirus Risk
Knowledgeable source tells VOA Persian the eight Baha’is sentenced to prison for practicing their faith received summons to report to jail in Birjand by October 10
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Tue, 10/06/2020 - 05:09 PM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 30, 2018 the Pentagon is seen from an airplane over Washington, DC. - The Pentagon…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Top US Military Leaders Quarantining After Coronavirus Exposure
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and others are self-quarantining after contact with US Coast Guard Vice Commandant Charles Ray, who has tested positive for the coronavirus
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Tue, 10/06/2020 - 03:10 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pentagon Risk Grows as Marine Corps' No. 2 Officer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A general view of Pentagon in Arlington
VOA News on Iran

Source: Iranian Dissident Contracts Coronavirus in Prison

Undated image of jailed Iranian women's rights activist Farhad Meysami, whom a source told VOA Persian contracted the coronavirus in northern Iran's Rajaei Shahr prison in October 2020.
Student Union

US Colleges Struggle to Balance COVID-19 With Classes

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2020, file photo, masked students cross an intersection on the campus of Ball State University in…
Africa

In Tackling COVID-19, Africa Gives World Lesson

A woman opens her mouth for the heath worker to collect a sample for coronavirus testing during the screening and testing…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Wisconsin Opens COVID-19 Field Hospital Amid Surging Cases 

U.S. National Guard members are seen outside the Wisconsin State Fair exposition center where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power