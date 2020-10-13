COVID-19 Pandemic

Peru Coronavirus Infections Drop More Than 50% in Some Areas 

By VOA News
October 13, 2020 04:36 AM
Andrea Lara (R) looks at her father Juan Carlos Lara, 59, a patient with COVID-19, as he is transferred inside a security capsule on an air ambulance from Iquitos to the Intensive Care Unit of the Rebagliati Hospital, in Lima, Peru.
Peru's social insurance system announced the rate of weekly coronavirus infections nationwide dropped between 50 to 70 percent in several regions during a recent two week period. 

The EsSalud Heat Map report revealed coronavirus cases decreased more than 50 percent in 17 provinces.   

Four regions, including Puno, Madre de Dios, Amazonas, and Moquegua experienced the greatest decline, with cases dropping more than 70 percent.  

EsSalud's Intelligence and Data Analysis Unit Chief Dante Cersso appealed to Peruvians to remain vigilant in their safety practices. 

The reduction in new cases in the capital, Lima fell as much as 36 percent. 

According to Cersso, the latest figures mirror the tally for cases recorded in late April. 

The reductions in new infections are noteworthy because Peru has been among the leaders in COVID-19 infections in Latin America. 

So far, Peru has reported more than 851,000 infections and 33,357 deaths. 

