Peru Eases COVID-19 Rules, Resumes Some Flights

By VOA News
July 16, 2020 04:54 AM
Passengers stand at a distance and wear masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they wait in line to check-in at the Jorge Chávez…
Passengers stand at a distance and wear masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they wait in line to check in at the Jorge Chávez International Airport in Callao, Peru, July 15, 2020.

Peru resumed all flights within the country after restricting operations for four months to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Ronny Vasquez, an air passenger at Jorge Chávez airport in Lima, was disappointed with Wednesday's restart.

He said although many people wore masks, authorities failed to make sure people were social distancing.

Passenger Berenice Corbero said she got out of line because people were not staying a healthy distance apart to avoid possible infection.

Transport operations also resumed on the Amazon River on Wednesday.

Additionally, the government restarted bus travel in all but seven regions where coronavirus cases are still rising.

Peru has confirmed more than 330,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 12,200 deaths.

The country has the second-highest total of coronavirus cases in Latin America after Brazil. 

VOA logo
By
VOA News
