Peru President Reimpose Sunday Curfew to Curb COVID-19 Spike

Peru is reimposing Sunday curfews and banning family gatherings in response to a new surge in coronavirus infections.

In announcing the return of a curfew first introduced in April, President Martin Vizcarra blamed the spike in COVID-19 cases on large social gatherings.

The curfew prohibits people from leaving home on Sundays unless they have special passes given to essential professionals such as medical workers.

The president said his administration believes it is better to go back one step so that citizens are all responsible again for “recovering the conditions that we would all like to have."

Vizcarra also said a COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be available in the first months of next year.

Peru, which trails only Brazil and Mexico in coronavirus cases in Latin America, has confirmed more than 590,000 cases and more than 21,700 deaths.