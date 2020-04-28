COVID-19 Pandemic

Peru Prisoners Riot Over Coronavirus Fears

By VOA News
April 28, 2020 03:54 AM
Inmates gather around the corpses of other inmates during a prison riot in Miguel Castro Castro prison, in Lima, Peru, Monday,…
Inmates gather around the corpses of other inmates during a prison riot in Miguel Castro Castro prison, in Lima, Peru, April 27, 2020.

Tensions remain high at Peru's Miguel Castro and Huancayo prisons following a day of riots and protests by inmates over the government's coronavirus response on their behalf.  

Peru's National Penitentiary Institute confirmed Monday's uprising, with reports of inmates setting fires and demanding to be freed, as more inmates become infected with the disease. 

Reuters news agency says human rights groups are calling on the Peruvian government to allow house arrest during the pandemic. 

Earlier this week, President Martin Vizcarra extended a national quarantine until May 10 following a surge in covid-19 cases, but no plan was unveiled for inmates. 

Peru has confirmed 28,699 cases of the coronavirus, the second highest total in Latin America after Brazil. 

So far, 782 people have died of the coronavirus in Peru. 

