Peru Set to Host Phase 3 of COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trials

By VOA News
November 13, 2020 05:27 AM
Priests walk towards Lima's Cathedral before the start of a Mass dedicated to the more than 30,000 deceased in Peru due to…
Priests walk towards Lima's Cathedral before the start of a Mass dedicated to Peru's more than 30,000 COVID 19 victims Nov. 1, 2020.

Peru is set to host Phase 3 clinical trials of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos. COVID-19 vaccine by U.S.-based pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson.

Dr. Jorge Gallardo, principal director of the Ensemble trial, told America Noticias TV show that Peru was chosen because of the makeup of its population and the impact of the coronavirus in the country.

Peru is seeking 3,500 participants in the multinational study that will include participants from eight countries, including the United States.

The trials will include participants with preexisting conditions, such as diabetes, and those over 60 years of age to ensure the overall efficacy of the vaccine.

Peru has one of the highest coronavirus totals in Latin America, with more than 925,000 coronavirus cases and 34,992 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

