COVID-19 Pandemic

Peru's Main Airport Reopens for  International Flights After Closing Due to Coronavirus

By VOA News
October 06, 2020 01:20 AM
Passengers arrive at the Jorge Chavez International Airport in Callao, Peru, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. After international flights…
Passengers arrive at the Jorge Chavez International Airport in Callao, Peru, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. After international flights were halted for more than six months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peru's main airport is receiving international flights for the first time in six months after restrictions were put in place to help control the spread of the coronavirus. 

Speaking at Monday's reopening in the capital city Lima, Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra expressed confidence that everything had been done to guarantee the opening of international flights does not increase the risk of the coronavirus spreading. 

Jorge Chavez International Airport is now accepting flights to and from 11 destinations, including Ecuador, Bolivia, Colombia, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. 

Jorge Alvarado, a Chilean citizen who lives and works in Peru said it was emotional returning to Peru for the first time in several months to see his wife.  

Peru has resumed limited operations for domestic flights in July, but flights to and from the United States and Europe are still not allowed.  

So far, Peru has confirmed more than 829,000 coronavirus infections and more than 32,800 deaths since the outset of the pandemic in March. 

