COVID-19 Pandemic

Philippines Finally Receives First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccine

By VOA News
March 01, 2021 03:37 AM
A health worker injects China's Sinovac vaccine on a colleague during the first batch of vaccination at the Lung Center of the…
A health worker injects China's Sinovac vaccine on a colleague during the first batch of vaccination at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon city, Philippines on March 1, 2021.

The Philippines launched its national coronavirus vaccination campaign Monday amid widespread public skepticism and a struggle to procure vaccines.   

Dr. Gerardo Legaspi, the director of the state-run Philippine General Hospital in Manila, received the first dose of the CoronaVac vaccine developed by China-based Sinovac Biotech Limited.  The doctor’s inoculation came just hours after President Rodrigo Duterte greeted the arrival of 600,000 doses of Sinovac donated by Beijing. 

The Philippines is the last Southeast Asian nation to receive a COVID-19 vaccine supply.  The Duterte administration is aiming to vaccinate 70 million of its citizens, but some public opinion polls have revealed a resistance among a majority of people due to uncertainty over the safety and efficacy of the CoronaVac vaccine.

Used vials of China's Sinovac vaccine are shown during the first batch of vaccination at the Lung Center of the Philippines in…
Used vials of China's Sinovac vaccine are shown during the first batch of vaccination at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon city, Philippines on March 1, 2021.

But Carlito Galvez, who is leading the Philippines’ vaccine procurement efforts, urged his compatriots to get the first vaccine that becomes available.  

“Let’s not wait for the best vaccine. There’s no such thing,” Galvez said in a speech at the Philippine General Hospital.  “The best vaccine is the one that’s safe and effective, and arrives early.” 

But just receiving vaccines has been an issue.  An expected shipment of  525,600 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine that was due Monday has been postponed due to supply problems.  

The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the Pacific archipelago, sickening more than 576,000 people, including 12,318 deaths, the second-highest in the region.  President Duterte has vowed to ease some of the restrictions imposed in an effort to boost the Philippine economy once more vaccines are available.   

Related Stories

A worker sprays disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at Klong Toey market in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Jan. 15…
COVID-19 Pandemic
How COVID-19 Is Straining Human Rights in Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines
Government agents in some countries used stay-home orders to squelch political dissent or bar marginal population groups from aid, human rights groups say
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Wed, 01/20/2021 - 05:03 AM
A man works in the packaging facility of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Beijing, China, Sept. 24, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Philippines Targets Deal for 25 MLN Doses of Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine 
The Philippines aims to finalize negotiations with Sinovac Biotech this week to acquire 25 million doses of the Chinese company's COVID-19 vaccine for delivery by March, a coronavirus taskforce official says
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 12/14/2020 - 12:33 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Philippines Finally Receives First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccine

A health worker injects China's Sinovac vaccine on a colleague during the first batch of vaccination at the Lung Center of the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

CDC Latest to Endorse Johnson & Johnson Vaccine for Use in US

FILE - A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed Johnson&Johnson logo in this illustration taken Jan. 11, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

FDA Approves Johnson & Johnson Vaccine for Use in US

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and syringe are seen in front of displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Botswana Eases COVID Restrictions Despite Rising Death Toll

A man receives hand sanitiser as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus before boarding a taxi in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Third US COVID Vaccine on Verge of Approval

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power