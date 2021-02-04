COVID-19 Pandemic

Pope Francis Notes Plight of Musicians During Pandemic

By VOA News
February 04, 2021 01:14 PM
Pope Francis holds a candle as he arrives to celebrate a Mass to mark the World Day For Consecrated Life in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Feb. 2, 2021.
Pope Francis holds a candle as he arrives to celebrate a Mass to mark the World Day For Consecrated Life in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Feb. 2, 2021.

Pope Francis Thursday said his thoughts are with musicians and those who work in the music industry whose livelihood has been all but eliminated by restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video message he delivered to an international conference on music, Pope Francis said he knows musicians have seen their lives and livelihoods “upset” by the pandemic and how their work, training and communities have suffered due to COVID-19-related restrictions.

He also credited the “significant efforts” made by those musicians who have continued working through the pandemic through virtual or isolated performances. He said those are “valid efforts” not only for music in the church but in concert halls and other places, “music is a service of the community.”

The pope said he hoped “this aspect of social life can also be reborn, that we return to singing, playing and enjoying music and singing together." He said that music, whether through voice, instruments or written compositions, express the “harmony of the voice of God,” and the “symphony” of this universal brotherhood.

As Pope, Francis has never showed particular passion for music, unlike his predecessor, Pope Benedict, who was passionate about classical music and continued to play the piano even as Pope.

Related Stories

With Concerts Canceled, Professional Musicians Struggle During Pandemic
00:03:18
COVID-19 Pandemic
How Musicians Are Changing Their Tune During Pandemic
Some say challenges present opportunities to grow
Default Author Profile
By Mariia Prus
Fri, 07/31/2020 - 01:09 AM
Musicians Online Share Joy One Note at a Time
00:02:02
Arts & Culture
Musicians Online Share Joy One Note at a Time
Musicians take their talents online to uplift the spirits of people ordered to stay home
VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By Arash Arabasadi
Sun, 04/05/2020 - 03:20 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pope Francis Notes Plight of Musicians During Pandemic

Pope Francis holds a candle as he arrives to celebrate a Mass to mark the World Day For Consecrated Life in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Feb. 2, 2021.
Science & Health

WHO Says COVID-19 Hurting Efforts to Control Cancer

Palestinian cancer patient Tala Al-Mabhouh, 11, who had a bone marrow transplant, shows a part of her hair which she lost due to chemotherapy, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Feb. 2, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

New COVID-19 Case Disrupts Australian Open Preparations

Australian tennis player Ivana Popovic leaves a hotel for a training session in Melbourne, Jan. 19, 2021, as players train while quarantining for two weeks ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament.
COVID-19 Pandemic

UK Examines Whether Different COVID-19 Vaccines Can Be Used in 2-Shot Regimen

People wear masks to protect against coronavirus as they pass a shop in London, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Britain's Health…
US Politics

Biden Renews Commitment for $1,400 COVID Stimulus Checks

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Democratic…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power