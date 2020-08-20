COVID-19 Pandemic

Potential COVID-19 Vaccine Won’t Be Compulsory, Australian Government Says

By Phil Mercer
August 20, 2020 04:02 AM
A woman crosses a deserted street in Melbourne's central business district on August 19, 2020, as the city battles an outbreak…
A woman crosses a deserted street in Melbourne's central business district on Aug. 19, 2020, as the Australian city battles a coronavirus outbreak.

SYDNEY - International visitors to Australia may be required to have a vaccination against COVID-19 under government plans. Canberra says it has secured the rights to the Oxford University vaccine in the United Kingdom, which is thought to be one of the front runners in the global race to find an effective treatment.

The Oxford University study is among a crowded international field of teams racing to develop a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine. Usually scientific work of this complexity would take years, but research is being fast-tracked at unprecedented speed.

Australia has signed a deal with British drug maker AstraZeneca to produce and distribute the Oxford vaccine if it works.

All Australians would be offered doses, but a medical panel would determine a priority list of recipients, including health workers and the elderly.

“We have signed a letter of intent with AstraZeneca, which will enable Australia to access should it be successful the vaccine for COVID-19 here in Australia, manufactured here in Australia, distributed free for 25 million Australians in the event that those trials prove successful,” said Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Morrison backtracked after earlier suggesting vaccinations against the coronavirus could become mandatory for Australian citizens. However, government officials have said the vaccine could be compulsory for anyone travelling to Australia if that was the advice from medical experts. Australia’s borders are currently closed to foreign nationals.

Paul Kelly, the nation’s chief medical officer, believes uptake of any vaccine in Australia would be high.

“The first will be a voluntary call for people, and I am sure there will be long queues, socially distanced, of course, for this vaccine, and will be incredibly welcomed by many,” he said. “It will be the absolute ticket to get back to some sort of normal society and the things that we all love and enjoy.”

The aim is for 95% of the population to be inoculated, although experts doubt that figure could be achieved because of concerns in Australia about any new coronavirus drug and the speed at which it has been developed.

Australia was also looking to sign deals with other vaccine developers. Human trials on a potential treatment have started at the University of Queensland. Experts there believe a vaccine will be available for emergency use by the middle of 2021.

Officials in Canberra have said they were in discussions with Australia’s neighbors, including Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Fiji, about supplying a vaccine.

Australia has recorded about 450 coronavirus deaths, most from an outbreak in the state of Victoria. 

 

Related Stories

Taliban prisoners are checked with documents as they are released from Pul-e-Charkhi jail in Kabul, Afghanistan.
00:02:05
Extremism Watch
France, Australia Ask Afghanistan Not to Release Some Taliban Prisoners
Some prisoners are accused of having killed their nationals; Kabul says it is working with the two countries to find a solution
Default Author Profile
By Sayed Hasib Maududi
Wed, 08/19/2020 - 17:59
FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Penfolds Grange, made by Australian wine maker Penfolds and owned by Australia's Treasury Wine Estates, on a shelf for sale
VOA News on China
Australian Relations With China Deteriorate As Beijing Probes Wine Imports
Australia owes much of its recent prosperity to China, its biggest trading partner
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Wed, 08/19/2020 - 06:06
In this photo provided by the New South Wales Police, investigators in protective gear prepare to board the Ruby Princess…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australia Probes COVID-19 Cruise Ship Infection Scandal
The Ruby Princess was the source of one of Australia's biggest coronavirus clusters
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Tue, 08/18/2020 - 05:02
FILE - Two men walk past a building on the Google campus in Mountain View, California.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Google Pushes Back Against Proposed Australian Law Over News Content 
US tech giant says Australian government’s proposed law to force digital giant to pay media companies for news content could force it to handover citizens’ personal information
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/17/2020 - 05:14
Default Author Profile
By
Phil Mercer
COVID-19 Pandemic

Inmates in Peru's Largest Prison Help Authorities Identify Others Infected by Coronavirus

Inmates wearing white protective suits, and security agents, transport an inmate to a clinic at the Lurigancho prison on the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump: Closing Colleges Amid Outbreaks 'Could Cost Lives'

Students wear masks on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The university…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Red Cross: COVID-19 Patients, Medical Workers Facing More Violence

A youth wears a protective face mask amid the new coronavirus pandemic as he plays his violin during free music lessons from…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Announces Plan for Mass COVID Testing

FILE - A soldier wearing a protective face mask stands near a sign at the entrance of a testing centre , in Blackburn, Britain.
COVID-19 Pandemic

New Zealand Deploys Troops to Border to Prevent COVID-19 Spread

Medical staff prepare to take a COVID-19 tests at a drive through community based assessment centre in Christchurch, New Zealand, Aug. 13, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power