Protesters Block Entrance to Israel's Parliament Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Dozens of demonstrators locked themselves together to barricade Israel's parliament on Wednesday morning to protest an upcoming vote to grant the government expanded authority to bypass the Knesset in enacting coronavirus restrictions.

Police arrested four people as they broke up the gathering, which followed a night of intense protests in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv over the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic crisis.

The law, which would give the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu increased power until June 2021, would allow for greater restrictions on Israeli citizens.

On Tuesday evening, over 2,000 protestors held a legal protest outside Netanyahu’s Jerusalem residence. Police were present for what has become a weekly occurrence. The protestors banged on drums and pots, blew trumpets and called for Netanyahu’s resignation. One banner said, “The Israeli spring is here.”

Other demonstrators have voiced outrage over Netanyahu's serving as prime minister while being on trial for corruption.

Police have undertaken increasingly harsh measures against some demonstrators, using water cannons and arresting dozens for violating a 1 a.m. curfew. Last month, they arrested a retired Israeli air force general, setting off an uproar.

Netanyahu has seen a decrease in his popularity, mostly due to criticism of how he is handling the COVID-19 pandemic and his alleged corruption.