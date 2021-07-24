COVID-19 Pandemic

Protesters Opposed to COVID-19 Measures Clash With Police in Paris

By Reuters
July 24, 2021 03:08 PM
Protesters attend a demonstration called by the French nationalist party "Les Patriotes" (The Patriots) against France's…
Protesters attend a demonstration called by the nationalist Les Patriotes (The Patriots) against France's restrictions to fight COVID-19, on the Droits de l'Homme (human rights) esplanade at Trocadero Square in Paris, July 24, 2021.

PARIS - French anti-riot police fired tear gas Saturday as clashes erupted during protests in central Paris against COVID-19 restrictions and a vaccination campaign, television reported.

Police sought to push back demonstrators near the capital's Gare Saint-Lazare railway station after protesters had knocked over a police motorbike ridden by two officers, television pictures showed.

Images showed a heavy police presence on the capital's streets. Scuffles between police and demonstrators also broke out on the Champs-Elysees thoroughfare, where tear gas was fired and traffic was halted, the pictures showed.

Opposition to 'dictatorship'

At another protest called by far-right politicians in west Paris, demonstrators opposed to anti-coronavirus measures carried banners reading "Stop the dictatorship."

Across France, protests were planned in cities including Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes and Toulouse.

An official with France's interior ministry said 161,000 people had demonstrated across the country on Saturday, up from 114,000 a week earlier.

French lawmakers are due to vote this weekend on a bill drafted by the government aimed at setting up a health pass and mandatory vaccination for health workers.

Related Stories

Carlos Arrendondo arrives for his appointment to get vaccinated, as banners advertise the availability of the Johnson & Johnson…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Buys 200 Million More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses
White House says it wants to be prepared for possible future needs
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/23/2021 - 11:26 PM
People wait to receive a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Jabra Hospital for Emergency and…
South Sudan in Focus
Rising COVID Cases in Port Sudan Could Be Caused by Delta Variant
Health ministry in Sudan's Red Sea state says officials have recorded 140 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week
Michael Atit
By Michael Atit
Fri, 07/23/2021 - 03:57 PM
Volunteer checks the blood oxygen level of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient in the town of Kale, Sagaing Region, Myanmar, July 5, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Myanmar Faces COVID-19 Surge Amid Political Crisis
'People are desperately looking for oxygen,' says frontline healthworker as COVID-19 chaos surges
Tommy Walker
By Tommy Walker
Fri, 07/23/2021 - 11:44 AM
Tourists walks on a bridge in front of Palazzo Ducale, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 17, 2021. After a 15-month pause in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Italy Extends Its COVID-19 State of Emergency to Dec. 31
In Italy, Green Pass becomes essential for many activities
Sabina Castelfranco
By Sabina Castelfranco
Fri, 07/23/2021 - 04:52 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters
COVID-19 Pandemic

45% of Unvaccinated Americans Say They Will Definitely Not Get the Vaccine

A private security guard gives directions to people looking to get vaccinated, as banners advertise the availability of the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Buys 200 Million More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Carlos Arrendondo arrives for his appointment to get vaccinated, as banners advertise the availability of the Johnson & Johnson…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Poll: Most Unvaccinated Americans Don't Want Shots

A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, July 22, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Myanmar Faces COVID-19 Surge Amid Political Crisis

Volunteer checks the blood oxygen level of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient in the town of Kale, Sagaing Region, Myanmar, July 5, 2021.
Tokyo Olympics

Unvaccinated US Swimmer Sparks Debate as Olympics Start

An official sits behind a plastic barrier inside a COVID-19 testing site within the Main Press Center at the 2020 Summer…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power