COVID-19 Pandemic

Protests in European Cities Target COVID Restrictions

By VOA News
August 30, 2020 12:35 AM
Protest against the Swiss government's measures to slow down the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Zurich
A demonstrator wears a Guy Fawkes mask during a protest against the Swiss government's measures to slow down the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Helvetiaplatz square in Zurich, Switzerland, Aug. 29, 2020.

Demonstrators in several European cities Saturday rallied against restrictions that have been imposed since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Berlin to march against mask-wearing and social distancing rules. Police say they arrested about 300 protesters.

In London, demonstrators in Trafalgar Square rallied against what they said is the “medical tyranny” that has been placed on them by masks and distancing.

A few hundred protesters in Paris demonstrated against the capital’s mandatory mask-wearing mandate.

In Zurich, about 1,000 demonstrators skeptical of COVID-19 rules called for a “return to freedom.”

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a statement Saturday night that he is extending the federal cost-sharing for the deployment of the National Guard in Louisiana to help with the state’s response to COVID-19 and to help facilitate the Southern state’s economic recovery.

Public health departments throughout the United States are calling on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reverse changes the federal agency recently made to its public coronavirus testing guidelines.

The Big Cities Health Coalition and the National Association of County and City Health Officials, which represent thousands of local departments, sent a letter Friday to the heads of the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services requesting that the agencies reverse a decision to stop testing people who have been exposed to the virus but are asymptomatic.

The organizations called on the government agencies to reinstate recommendations that people who have been exposed to the virus be tested even if they are asymptomatic. 

At least 33 states are not following the new CDC guidelines and continue to recommend testing for all people who have been exposed to COVID-19 regardless of symptoms, according to an analysis by Reuters news agency. 

Johns Hopkins University reports there are nearly 25 million COVID-19 cases worldwide. The United States has almost 6 million infections, followed by Brazil with 3.8 million and India with 3.4 million.

VOA logo
By
VOA News
Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power