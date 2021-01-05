COVID-19 Pandemic

Public Frustration Grows as France’s Vaccination Campaign Lags 

By Nicolas Pinault
January 05, 2021 09:47 AM
This picture shows the Champs Elysee avenue during the New Year's Eve as a 8:00 pm-6:00 am curfew is implemented in France to…
FILE - This picture shows the Champs Elysee avenue during the New Year's Eve as a 8:00 pm-6:00 am curfew is implemented in France to avoid a third wave of Covid-19 infections, in Paris, Jan. 1, 2020.

PARIS - In France, public frustration with the government is growing as the nation’s coronavirus immunization campaign gets off to a slow start. In response, officials say they will speed up and widen the vaccine rollout.

As of Monday, only 2,500 people had received the vaccine against COVID-19 in France — most of them nursing home residents and their nurses.  It is too small a number, critics say,  for a rollout that began, as in other EU countries, on December 27. 

A doctor administers a dose of Pfizer-BioNtech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine to an old woman on January 4, 2020
A doctor administers a dose of Pfizer-BioNtech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine to an old woman on Jan. 4, 2020 at the Antonin Balmes gerontology center in Montpellier in the south of France.

Critics describe the pace as ridiculously low compared with neighboring Germany, where at least 264,000 people have been vaccinated so far. 

French President Emmanuel Macron and his government are under pressure to do better, especially considering the relative success of other nations in Europe.    

One of the main critics is Jean Rottner, the president of France’s Grand Est region. 

Rottner says the immunization strategy in France is a scandal, and he says the government keeps failing like it did for the masks and the tests. He says he is devastated since his region is heavily hit by the pandemic. 

A woman is tested for COVID-19 at a mobile testing center in Marseille, France, Sept. 24, 2020.
FILE - A woman is tested for COVID-19 at a mobile testing center in Marseille, France, Sept. 24, 2020.

French officials claim they are still on track to reach their goal to have one million people vaccinated by the end of January. To make it, authorities say they will set up 600 immunization centers across the territory by the end of this month. 

Olivier Veran, France’s health minister, addressed concerns Tuesday, and he vowed to catch up with the other EU countries.  

Veran says the French government will now amplify, accelerate and simplify the immunization strategy. Firefighters and in-home care workers above 50 years of age, will now receive the vaccine. The minister, who oversees the fight against the virus, says it is a permanent race to save lives. 

Although the immunization response is coordinated at the European level, each of the 27 members is responsible for setting its own strategy. The Netherlands will only start its immunization campaign on January 8. 

Healthcare workers assist a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at the Joseph Imbert Hospital Center in Arles, southern France, April 5, 2020.
FILE - Healthcare workers assist a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at the Joseph Imbert Hospital Center in Arles, southern France, April 5, 2020.

As of Monday, more than 65,000 people had died from COVID-19 in France according data from Johns Hopkins University. 

 

Related Stories

France continues vaccinating the elderly against COVID-19
COVID-19 Pandemic
France Health Minister Promises to Accelerate COVID-19 Vaccinations
Just over 500 people vaccinated in first days of campaign compared to 200K in Germany
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 01/04/2021 - 02:52 PM
This picture on December 26, 2020, on the outskirts of Paris, shows boxes of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines at their arrival in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
France, Romania Receive First Doses of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
Russia approves its main coronavirus vaccine for people over 60 years old
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 12/26/2020 - 05:25 AM
Vendors of a delicatessen wait for customers outside their shop in a commercial street in central Paris on December 24, 2020,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
France Records First Case of New Coronavirus Variant
Frenchman living in England Brings COVID-19 variant to Tours
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 12/25/2020 - 10:36 PM
Nicolas Pinault, VOA French to Africa journalist
By
Nicolas Pinault
COVID-19 Pandemic

A COVID-19 shot for $150? Online Scams Surge as Slow Vaccine Rollout Frustrates

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. An internet firm is ending…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Public Frustration Grows as France’s Vaccination Campaign Lags 

This picture shows the Champs Elysee avenue during the New Year's Eve as a 8:00 pm-6:00 am curfew is implemented in France to…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Mexico Grants Emergency Approval to AstraZeneca-Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine

A man receives the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, Britain Jan. 4, 2021.
Economy & Business

Rising Debt Triggers Growing Alarm, Especially for Poorer Nations

FILE - A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus shops at a mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 29, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Indiana to Host All Men's March Madness Games

An unlikely but fantastic Final Four aim for a title

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power