COVID-19 Pandemic

Puerto Rico Set To Reopen Businesses and Beaches, Amid Warning

By VOA News
May 22, 2020 01:10 AM
A Puerto Rican flag flies on an empty beach at Ocean Park, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, May 21, 2020. Puerto Rico is…
A Puerto Rican flag flies on a beach at Ocean Park in San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 21, 2020.

Puerto Rico is set to reopen retail businesses, beaches, and places of worship  on Tuesday, with a warning from health experts that the U.S. territory’s government is not prepared for a possible surge in new infections as it moves from a two-month lockdown.

Governor Wanda Vázquez announced Thursday that most businesses will reopen under strict new rules, including restrictions on how many people will be allowed inside restaurants.

Food truck owner Mauro Alago welcomed the reopenings, saying, "It's a relief because people finally have green light.”  He also said he believes all businesses will be able to adapt to the new rules.

A curfew, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., will remain in place until June 15, and people are still required to wear face masks.

Vázquez said the restricted reopenings will protect people and provide an economic boost to the island, still recovering from hurricanes and earthquakes.

Although Puerto Rico continues to add dozens of coronavirus cases daily, Vázquez said,  "[I]t’s the right time, and we have flattened the curve.”

Puerto Rico’s Health Department confirms more than 2,900 COVID-19 cases and 126 deaths.

Vázquez said gyms and movie theaters will remain closed and malls will reopen June 8. 

Related Stories

Leisure Travel Will Be Slowest to Return Post-Coronavirus
00:02:36
COVID-19 Pandemic
Leisure Travel Will Be Slowest to Return Post-Coronavirus
COVID-19 means travel will be different experience
Mariama Diallo
By Mariama Diallo
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 00:01
President Donald Trump speaks as he tours Ford's Rawsonville Components Plant that has been converted to making personal…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Won't Close Again if Hit by 2nd Coronavirus Wave, Trump Says
In remarks at a repurposed Ford plant in Michigan, Trump warns of the dangers of a 'permanent lockdown'  
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Thu, 05/21/2020 - 19:09
Trump Makes Coronavirus Response Partisan Election Issue 
00:02:46
US Politics
Trump Makes Coronavirus Response Partisan Election Issue
After initially acknowledging the authority of U.S. states to decide how best to mitigate the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump has been encouraging anti-lockdown protests against Democratic governors in battleground states he needs to win to be reelected in November. As VOA’s Brian Padden reports, the president’s critics accuse Trump of trying to exploit the pandemic response for political gain, while supporters say Trump is channeling the frustration of American workers.
Brian Padden
By Brian Padden
Thu, 05/21/2020 - 17:31
Mourners wearing protective clothing, face masks and gloves, pray over the body of a victim who died after being infected with…
00:03:03
Middle East
Coronavirus Brings Crisis of Legitimacy for Iran’s Leaders
Iran's government is facing a crisis of legitimacy over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Thu, 05/21/2020 - 15:47
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Puerto Rico Set To Reopen Businesses and Beaches, Amid Warning

A Puerto Rican flag flies on an empty beach at Ocean Park, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, May 21, 2020. Puerto Rico is…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Mexico City Factory Begins Producing Medical-Grade N95 Face Masks

A supervisor inspects new face masks being made at a new factory in Mexico City, Thursday, May 21, 2020. An initiative by…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Orders US Flags at Half-Staff for COVID-19 Victims

COVID-19 Pandemic

Pentagon Rescinds Ban on COVID-Hospitalized Recruits

New U.S. Marines recruits use social distancing to stand in line, to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), to…
COVID-19 Pandemic

As Deaths Soar, Doubts Grow Over Sweden’s Exceptional COVID-19 Response  

FILE PHOTO: A sign assures people that the bar is open during the coronavirus outbreak, outside a pub in Stockholm, Sweden…