COVID-19 Pandemic

Racial Minorities in US Dying From COVID at Higher Rates Than Whites

By VOA News
October 20, 2020 09:13 PM
The shadow of a school employee escorting a student is cast on the wall as they walk to a classroom on the first day of class…
FILE - The shadow of an adult and a child is cast on the wall as they walk to a classroom in Davie, Fla., Oct. 9, 2020. (AP)

Hispanics, Blacks and Asian Americans in the U.S. have been dying at disproportionately higher rates from the coronavirus compared to white Americans, government health experts reported Tuesday. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new report that from late January — when the pandemic first hit U.S. shores from China and Europe — through early October, deaths of white people were about 12% higher than in the same months of the four previous years. 

But the CDC said deaths of Hispanics in that 2020 timeframe were 53.6% higher than in recent years, with deaths of Blacks up 32.9% and Asian Americans by 36.6%. 

"These disproportionate increases among certain racial and ethnic groups are consistent with noted disparities in COVID-19 mortality," the CDC said. 

The federal health agency said the largest percentage increase in deaths was seen among individuals ages 25 to 44. In absolute numbers, people under age 25 fared best with 841 excess deaths. 

The total number of excess deaths compared to recent years ranged from 841 fatalities in people younger than 25 to 94,646 among those ages 75 to 84. 

The U.S. has now recorded more than 220,000 coronavirus deaths and 8.2 million infections, according to Johns Hopkins University. Both figures are the highest of any country across the globe. 
 

VOA logo
By
VOA News
