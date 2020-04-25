COVID-19 Pandemic

Red Cross: COVID-19 Crisis Needs Huge Economy Recovery Plan

By Associated Press
April 25, 2020 09:54 PM
Italian Red Cross President Francesco Rocca speaking at the United Nations, May 6, 2015 (UN).
FILE - Italian Red Cross President Francesco Rocca speaks at the United Nations, May 6, 2015.

UNITED NATIONS - The head of the world's largest humanitarian network is urging governments to start thinking about tackling the economic damage from the coronavirus with something like the Marshall Plan used by the United States to help countries recover after World War II.

Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, which operates in 192 countries, warned Friday of the risk of social unrest, hunger and starvation as a result of the pandemic.

"We need to plan together with institutions a social response before it is too late," he said.

Rocca said during a video news conference that the lack of any source of income for millions of people because of lockdowns was "a huge concern for us, both in Western countries as well as in the countries in fragile and protracted crisis."

Without a major economic recovery program, he said, people will abandon their communities if "their only option is hunger and starvation," which will increase migration.

Rocca, who also heads Italy's Red Cross, said this "should give a wake-up a call to the international community."

Postwar help for Western Europe

The Marshall Plan was an American initiative approved in 1948 to help Western Europe recover after the defeat of Nazi Germany. The U.S. transferred $12 billion to West European countries to spur their economic recovery, which according to one estimate would be equivalent to over $128 billion in 2020.

Rocca said he thought a similar economic initiative "is an imperative on which the governments should start to think."

FILE - Anti-lockdown protesters gather outside the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2020.

He cited a number of problems as the world deals with COVID-19: people not respecting lockdowns, including those needing to find food; loss of income for those put out of work; a lack of safe water, adequate sanitation and reliable energy for homes; and insufficient means with which to communicate and obtain information.

Rocca also cited the challenges of getting medical supplies and equipment to countries in need, and sanctions creating additional barriers to the flow of humanitarian aid.

He said every decision political leaders make must be "an informed decision" taken after consulting with scientists, and they should strike "the balance of the economy and the human rights, to protect the health and life of the communities."

Calling for global unity, Rocca said Red Cross and Red Crescent teams were supporting the most vulnerable communities affected by the crisis.

Work in Syria

Citing Syria, he said Red Crescent volunteers in protective gear were distributing food door to door and operating ambulances around the clock. Before COVID-19, he said, more than 6 million Syrians were at risk of food insecurity, "and now, due to the economic crisis, the number could rise to between 9 [million] and 10 million."

FILE - A member of the military stops people riding on a rickshaw at a check post during a government-imposed countrywide shutdown amid concerns over the coronavirus disease outbreak in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, April 9, 2020.

In Bangladesh, where more than 1 million Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar have swelled the population, Rocca said volunteer teams had set up water distribution points and were going home to home to teach more than 372,000 people handwashing skills. In Venezuela, teams have worked to provide more than 40 tons of humanitarian aid, including medical supplies and hygiene items, to those most in need, he said.  

Rocca warned that in 43 out of 55 African countries, there are just 5,000 intensive care beds, which means five beds for every million people, compared with Europe, where there are 4,000 beds for every million people.  

"We are only starting to see glimpses of the impact COVID-19 might have on the African continent," he said.

Related Stories

India Malaria
Science & Health
COVID-19 Frightens Malaria Patients in Cameroon
Officials say many people with suspected cases of malaria or other diseases have refused to go to hospitals for fear they will catch COVID-19, which is a major killer in the country
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Sat, 04/25/2020 - 15:35
FILE PHOTO: Boxes of N95 protective masks for use by medical field personnel are seen at a New York State emergency operations…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Malawi Police Clash With Prison Guards Demanding COVID-19 Protection Equipment
The guards went on strike Thursday, saying working without PPE in the crowded prisons puts them at risk
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Fri, 04/24/2020 - 16:24
FILE - Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, left, welcomes U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres at WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 24, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Announces Broad Collaborative Effort to Tackle COVID-19
Initiative involves UN, world and private industry leaders
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 04/24/2020 - 13:28
FILE - AFP photographer Alfredo Estrella wears a face mask as he works during the coronavirus pandemic, in Mexico City, Mexico, April 8, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
UN Rights Chief: Media Clampdowns Endanger Efforts to Tackle COVID-19
Leaders in some countries are using the coronavirus pandemic as a pretext to stifle criticism of their regimes, says Michelle Bachelet
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 04/24/2020 - 13:07
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Red Cross: COVID-19 Crisis Needs Huge Economy Recovery Plan

Italian Red Cross President Francesco Rocca speaking at the United Nations, May 6, 2015 (UN).
COVID-19 Pandemic

Farms Scramble for Answers as Coronavirus Threatens Workers

Potted trees and shrubs are for sale on the grounds of a nursery, Friday, April 24, 2020, in Cranberry Township, Pa. Some…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Police Killings Spark Street Protests in Somali Capital

A Somali man protests against the killing Friday night of at least one civilian during the overnight curfew, which is intended…
Science & Health

COVID-19 Frightens Malaria Patients in Cameroon

India Malaria
COVID-19 Pandemic

Economic, Environmental Interests Compete in a Post-COVID Europe

Activists of the Fridays for Future movement place protest posters for climate protection in front the German parliament building, the Reichstag, in Berlin, Germany, April 24, 2020.