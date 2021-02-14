COVID-19 Pandemic

Report: British Scientists Developing Universal COVID Vaccine

By VOA News
February 14, 2021 05:46 AM
Eva, dressed in a doctor costume, sits with her owner on a stage peppered with confetti during the annual dog Carnival parade…
Eva, dressed in a doctor costume, sits with her owner on a stage peppered with confetti during the annual dog Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 13, 2021.

There are 108.5 million global COVID-19 infections, Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported early Sunday. The U.S. has the most cases at 27.5 million, followed by India with 10.9 million and Brazil with 9.8 million.

The Telegraph newspaper reports British scientists are developing a universal vaccine that would combat all the variants of the coronavirus and could be available within a year.

The British newspaper says scientists at the University of Nottingham are working on a vaccine that would target the core of virus instead of the spike protein that current vaccines focus on.

Targeting the core alleviates the need to frequently adjust existing vaccines as the virus mutates.

The Telegraph said proteins found in the core of the virus are far less likely to mutate, meaning the vaccine would protect against all current variants and would theoretically have greater longevity.

A 58-year-old man in France is reported to be the first person infected for a second time with the highly contagious South African variant of the coronavirus.

The man’s reinfection is “rare albeit probably underestimated,” according to the authors of an article in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal.

New Zealand’s largest city in going into a three-day lockdown, the country’s first in six months. The shuttering of Auckland comes after the discovery of three family members – a father, mother and daughter – with COVID.

The rest of the country will be on heightened restrictions.

New Zealand is known for having have stamped out the local transmission of the coronavirus, but it regularly detects the virus in travelers to New Zealand who are then placed in quarantine.

The mother in the New Zealand family with COVID works at a catering company that does laundry for airlines. Authorities are investigating whether there is a link to an infected passenger.

Not all U.S. states are happy about President Joe Biden’s plan to establish 100 COVID vaccine inoculation sites around the country by the end of the month, according to an Associated Press report.

The wire service reports that some states have learned that the sites do not come with additional vaccines but would pull vaccines from the state’s existing allocation.

A spokesperson for Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee said, “Up until now, we’ve been under the impression that these sites do not come with their own supply of vaccine — which is the principal thing we need more of, rather than more ways to distribute what we already have.”

Adding to the confusion, AP reported that some states have been told by federal officials that the new sites would come with their own supply of vaccines.

Related Stories

COVID-19 Causes Flower Shortage in LA Ahead of Valentine’s Day
00:02:37
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Funerals Cause Flower Shortage in LA Ahead of Valentine’s Day
Many flowers are being used for funerals
Angelina Bagdasaryan
By Angelina Bagdasaryan
Sun, 02/14/2021 - 03:23 AM
Brian Kennedy, left, a physical education teacher at Green Valley elementary School, receives a COVID-19 vaccination from nurse…
COVID-19 Pandemic
More Than 50 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered in US, CDC says
The agency said about 37.1 million people had received 1 or more doses
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 02/13/2021 - 09:26 PM
Dr. John Mangwiro
COVID-19 Pandemic
Government Urges Zimbabweans to Accept COVID-19 Vaccine
Some citizens are eager to be vaccinated, but others remain skeptical
Columbus Mavhunga
By Columbus Mavhunga
Sat, 02/13/2021 - 03:18 PM
Sara Goudarzi, a nurse from the Imam Khomeini Hospital flashes a victory sign as she receives a Russian Sputnik V coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Iran Sees Risk of Fourth COVID Wave Fed by Mutant Virus
At least nine cities and towns in Iran's southwest were declared high-risk zones after a rise in cases Friday
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 02/13/2021 - 02:41 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Report: British Scientists Developing Universal COVID Vaccine

Eva, dressed in a doctor costume, sits with her owner on a stage peppered with confetti during the annual dog Carnival parade…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Doctors, Selfie Points Help Fight Vaccine Hesitancy in New Delhi

New Delhi COVID vaccines
COVID-19 Pandemic

More Than 50 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered in US, CDC says

Brian Kennedy, left, a physical education teacher at Green Valley elementary School, receives a COVID-19 vaccination from nurse…
COVID-19 Pandemic

First COVID-19 Vaccines Land in Lebanon Under World Bank's Watch

Workers stand next to boxes of the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 after it arrived at the Rafik…
COVID-19 Pandemic

South Africa to Reopen 20 Land Border Crossings Next Week 

A nurse working for the National Health Department escorts a travellers to get a COVID-19 PCR test done before entering South…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power