COVID-19 Pandemic

Report Tracks How Governments Fighting COVID Are Increasing Surveillance

By Adam Xu
October 14, 2020 06:06 PM
A CCTV security surveillance camera overlooks a street as a woman walks past following the spread of the novel coronavirus…
FILE - A CCTV security surveillance camera overlooks a street as a woman walks past following the spread of the novel coronavirus disease in Beijing, China, May 11, 2020.

Governments around the world have used the COVID-19 pandemic as their reason for expanding digital surveillance and collecting more data from their citizens, according to a report published Wednesday.

The annual Freedom on the Net report, published by democracy and human rights research group Freedom House, found that state and nonstate actors cited COVID-19 to justify expanded surveillance and the deployment of new technologies that were once seen as too intrusive.

Advocates warned that these new technology systems developed to conduct contact tracing and enforce quarantines could be abused and made permanent, particularly in authoritarian countries like China, which was ranked the world’s worst abuser of internet freedom for the sixth consecutive year.

"History has shown that technologies and laws adopted during a crisis tend to stick around," Adrian Shahbaz, Freedom House's director for technology and democracy and a coauthor of the report, said in a statement. "As with 9/11, we will look back on COVID-19 as a moment when governments gained new, intrusive powers to control their populations."

People wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus use their smartphones to enter their personal data
FILE - People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus use their smartphones to enter their personal data before being allowed to enter a pedestrian shopping street in Beijing, May 16, 2020.

The report again singled out China for specific criticism as the world’s worst abuser of internet freedom, but Beijing also found new methods of digital surveillance in the pandemic.

The report noted that Chinese authorities combined low- and high-tech tools not only to manage the outbreak of the coronavirus, but also to deter internet users from sharing information from independent sources and challenging the official narrative.

The report concluded “the pandemic is normalizing the sort of digital authoritarianism that the Chinese Communist Party has long sought to mainstream.”

“China's government already was sitting on the most sophisticated and multilayered censorship and internet control apparatus around the world,” said Sarah Cook, a senior researcher at Freedom House.

Technology spreads

She added that what is unusual this year with COVID-19 is these tactics were being used regarding public health. Surveillance technology developed in the Xinjiang region — such as handheld devices for pulling data from citizens' phones — is now proliferating in other parts of the country.

There also are certain upgrades in these surveillance technologies, such as refining facial recognition technology to be able to identify people who are wearing masks or forcing people to use various color-coded health apps in China to track citizens’ infections.

“These really don't protect privacy and there are research initiatives that indicated that they even had a backdoor to the police,” Cook continued.

A man holding a smartphone walks past the headquarters of Chinese state newspaper People's Daily in Beijing, China October 6,…
FILE - A man holding a smartphone walks past the headquarters of Chinese state newspaper People's Daily in Beijing, Oct. 6, 2018.

In addition, Freedom House researchers say individuals around China also have reported pandemic-related intrusions, like being told to put webcams inside their houses and outside their doors for alleged quarantine enforcement.

Apart from the heavy surveillance, Cook said the spread of COVID-19 is directly related to Chinese Communist Party speech controls on the internet.

WeChat users
 
“The very thing we flagged last year as a problem in terms of monitoring of WeChat users and reprisals against WeChat users is exactly what happened to doctors like Li Wenliang, who initially tried to share information about this emerging SARS-like virus,” she said.

“So, I think there's really this very intimate connection between the outbreak overall and the fact that China is the worst abuser of internet freedom around the world.”

Elsewhere in the world, Iceland is said to have the greatest internet freedom, followed by Estonia and Canada. The report listed U.S. in seventh place, with internet freedom worsening for the fourth year running.

 

Related Stories

The vehicle set on fire was used by Schemes in its reporting and investigations into allegations of high-level corruption.
Press Freedom
Arson, Apparent Surveillance Send Chilling Message to Ukraine’s Investigative Journalists
Police arrest two suspects over attack on Ukrainian outlet that media rights groups describe as act of intimidation
Jessica Jerreat
By Jessica Jerreat
Thu, 08/27/2020 - 04:38 PM
A picture taken on May 19, 2020 shows an employee walking past the name of German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) at its…
Press Freedom
Spy Agency Surveillance Violates Press Freedom, German Court Rules 
German court to limit powers in response to complaints from journalists that amendment weakened source protection  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 05/19/2020 - 06:19 PM
A picture shows a surveillance camera in an underground passage in Moscow on January 27, 2020. - A vast and contentious network…
Europe
Behind Russia's Coronavirus Fight, a Surveillance State Blooms
Moscow's virus crackdown: personal QR codes and face recognition, mask included
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Fri, 05/01/2020 - 01:14 PM
Default Author Profile
By
Adam Xu
Student Union

College Revenues Shrinking During Coronavirus Pandemic

FLE- In this Sept. 18, 2015 file photo, a University of Connecticut student waits for the traffic light to change outside of a…
COVID-19 Pandemic

British PM Resists Lockdown Idea, But Rules Out Nothing

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a virtual news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Downing Street, London, Oct. 12, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Is Trump Immune to Coronavirus? Maybe, Maybe Not

U.S. President Donald Trump throws face masks to the crowd as he arrives to hold a campaign rally at John Murtha Johnstown.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Eli Lilly Becomes 3rd Pharmaceutical Company to Halt Testing on COVID-19 Drug

David Ricks, chairman and CEO of Eli Lilly and Company, walks away after speaking at an event on protecting seniors with…
COVID-19 Pandemic

British Opposition Leader Calls for Three-week 'Circuit Breaker' Lockdown

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer leaves Lambeth Palace following a press conference in London, Britain,…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power