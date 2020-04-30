COVID-19 Pandemic

Reports: Japanese PM Abe Likely to Extend Coronavirus State of Emergency

By VOA News
April 30, 2020 05:22 AM
A man and a woman walks near a train station in Tokyo Thursday, April 30, 2020. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expanded a…
A man and a woman walk near a train station in Tokyo on April 30, 2020.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is apparently leaning towards extending the state of emergency imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic for another month.

The 30-day decree imposed by Abe on April 7, which covered Tokyo and six other prefectures, will expire next week at the end of the country’s Golden Week holidays. Japan has reported 14,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections with 415 deaths, a situation that has overwhelmed the country’s health care system, hobbled its economy and forced it to postpone the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games for a year.

Abe told lawmakers Wednesday that he will consult infectious disease experts about the situation before making a final decision. Government sources say the prime minister will meet with the experts on Friday.

The current emergency declaration gives local authorities the legal power to call on citizens to stay at home and to ask schools and businesses to close but stops short of imposing a legally binding nationwide lockdown. Japan’s post-World War II constitution, which weighs heavily in favor of civil liberties, does not empower the government to impose a mandatory quarantine.

Abe’s government has been criticized for its slow response to the outbreak and its failure to set up an aggressive testing program.   

Related Stories

FILE - A man wearing a face mask walks passed a billboard with the logo of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan, April 2, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Top Japanese Doctor Says Olympics 'Will Be Difficult' Without Vaccine
Several serums in development, but must undergo long testing process 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 04/28/2020 - 01:57
In this picture taken on April 22, 2020, cruise ship Costa Atlantica is docked at a port in Nagasaki. - At least 48 crew aboard…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Nearly 50 Crew Members on Cruise Ship Docked in Japan Test Positive for Coronavirus
Italian cruise ship Costa Atlantica has been docked in Nagasaki since January
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/23/2020 - 02:18
FILE - A man wearing a face mask walks passed a billboard with the logo of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan, April 2, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Japan, IOC at Odds Over Who Will Pay for Tokyo Olympics Postponement
IOC removes comment from its website that said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has agreed that Japan will bear extra costs associated with delaying the 2020 Games due to COVID-19 pandemic
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 04/21/2020 - 09:54
Wearing a protective mask, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leaves a news conference at the prime minister's official…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Japan Supports WHO During COVID-19 Pandemic
President Abe adds he would be in favor of a review of the agency's functions
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 04/17/2020 - 14:08
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia-China Tensions Over Call for Global COVID-19 Probe

Chinese paramilitary police wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus stand guard along a street near…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Reports: Japanese PM Abe Likely to Extend Coronavirus State of Emergency

A man and a woman walks near a train station in Tokyo Thursday, April 30, 2020. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expanded a…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Federal Coronavirus Guidelines ‘Fading Out’ as Focus Turns to Reopening

People ride bicycle in New York's Times Square, Wednesday night, April 29, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. President…
Economy & Business

Chinese Manufacturing Activity Drops Slightly in April

(FILES) This file photo taken on March 27, 2020 shows Air China planes parked on the tarmac at Beijing Capital Airport. - China…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Defunding of WHO Could Lead to Increase in Disabilities, Experts Say

A health worker gives a polio vaccine to a child at a school in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Pakistan government…