COVID-19 Pandemic

Republican Congressman Ron Wright Dies Two Weeks After Being Hospitalized for COVID-19  

By VOA News
February 08, 2021 05:28 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, walks to a session during member-elect briefings and…
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, walks to a session during member-elect briefings and orientation on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Republican Congressman Ron Wright of Texas died Sunday after being hospitalized for COVID-19, his office said in a statement Monday.  

The statement said Wright, 67, had “passed away peacefully” with his wife, Susan, by his side. The statement added that “for the previous two weeks,” Wright and his wife “had been admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19.”

The couple was diagnosed January 21. In September, Wright was hospitalized because of complications from ongoing cancer treatment.  

After his COVID-19 diagnosis, Wright released a statement saying, “I am experiencing minor symptoms, but overall, I feel OK and will continue working for the people of the 6th District from home this week."  

He was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018 and was reelected last year. He was a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as the House Education and Labor Committee.

 According to the House clerk, Wright’s last vote on the House floor was January 13.  

“Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice,” his office said in a statement Monday.

Wright is the first sitting member of Congress to die of the novel coronavirus.

In December, Republican Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, 41, of Louisiana died from COVID-19 just days before being sworn in.  

Related Stories

People are processed at the entrance to an empty department store being used as a vaccination center during the outbreak of the…
USA
US COVID Vaccinations Still Lagging, Health Officials Say
Twenty million shots administered so far, a mark Trump had hoped to reach by the end of December
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 01/24/2021 - 02:53 PM
FILE PHOTO: America in the age of Trump
COVID-19 Pandemic
US COVID Death Toll Rapidly Approaching 400k, Says Johns Hopkins
Johns Hopkins: More than 93 million global COVID infections
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 05:21 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO to Review AstraZeneca Vaccine after South Africa Halts Vaccinations

A member of the medical staff administers the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a colleague at the Foch hospital in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Fauci: UK Coronavirus Variant Could Become 'Dominant' in US by End of March 

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci addresses the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Jan.21, 2021.
South Sudan in Focus

South Sudan Due to Receive 800,000 Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine

FILE - A member of South Sudanese Ministry of Health Rapid Response Team takes a nasal sample from a woman at her home after she came into into contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, in Juba, South Sudan, April 14, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Malawi Sticks to AstraZeneca Despite Concerns Over Efficacy  

AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at the Wellcome Centre in Ilford, east London, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank…
Africa

South Africa Halts Vaccine Rollout

FILE - Blood is drawn from a clinical trials patient for the AstraZeneca test vaccine at the a hospital facility outside Johannesburg, South Africa, Nov. 30, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power