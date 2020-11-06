COVID-19 Pandemic

Russia Sets New Daily Record of COVID Cases

By VOA News
November 06, 2020 08:03 AM
Grave diggers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) lower a coffin while burying a person in the special purpose section.
Grave diggers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) lower a coffin while burying a person in the special purpose section of a graveyard for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia, Nov. 6, 2020.

Russia reported 20,582 new COVID cases Friday, a record daily high. 

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, did not give any details about what steps public health officials would take to curb the uptick.  

With more than 1.7 million COVID infections in Russia, only the United States, India and Brazil have more coronavirus cases. 

India reported more than 47,000 new COVID cases Friday. 

Anyone traveling from Denmark to Britain must now self-isolate for 14 days. Denmark was removed Friday from Britain’s corridor of travel, following a coronavirus outbreak on mink farms in the Scandanavian country. 

Denmark has announced it is culling more than 15 million minks in an effort to halt the spread of a mutated form of the coronavirus that has appeared in the minks.

The coronavirus is sweeping across Europe again. England began a four-week lockdown Thursday, while Greece begins a three-week shutdown Saturday.

Italy starting is beginning new coronavirus restrictions across the country. In the so-called ‘soft lockdown’ the country has been divided by colors according to risk with set of restrictions differing by color.

An aerial view of vehicles queuing at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Madison, Wisconsin.
An aerial view of vehicles queuing at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Alliant Energy Center complex, as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues in Madison, Wisconsin, Nov. 5, 2020.

US hits another daily record

On Thursday, the United States recorded its highest number of COVID cases since the start of the pandemic - more than 117,000 new infections.  

The rapid spread of the virus in the U.S. comes as voters await the final results of the country’s presidential election. 

The virus is “coming after all of us,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said.  “This virus doesn’t care if we voted for Donald Trump, doesn’t care if we voted for Joe Biden.”

The virus in the U.S. is  especially spreading across the Midwest and the so-called Great Plains region that spans large parts of the central and western U.S.  

The U.S. has 9.6 million of the world’s 48.6 million cases. 

