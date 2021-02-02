COVID-19 Pandemic

Russia’s Sputnik Vaccine Safe, Effective Against COVID-19, Study Finds

By VOA News
February 02, 2021 11:11 AM
FILE PHOTO: a medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia
FILE PHOTO: a medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, Feb 2, 2021.

Russian scientists say the country's Sputnik-V vaccine appears safe and effective against COVID-19, according to early results of an advanced study published in a British medical journal.
 
Researchers say that, based on their trial, which involved about 20,000 people in Russia last fall, the vaccine is about 91 percent effective in preventing people from developing COVID-19. The study was published online on February 2 in the journal, The Lancet.
 
Scientists not linked to the research acknowledged that the speed at which the Russia vaccine was made and rolled out was criticized for "unseemly haste, corner cutting and an absence of transparency."
 
"But the outcome reported here is clear," British scientists Ian Jones and Polly Roy wrote in an accompanying commentary. "Another vaccine can now join the fight to reduce the incidence of COVID-19."
 
The Sputnik-V vaccine was approved by the Russian government with much fanfare on August 11. At the time, the vaccine had only been tested in several dozens of people.
 
Some early results were published in September, but participants had only been followed for about 42 days and there was no comparison group.
 
The data release comes as Europe scrambles to secure enough shots for its 450 million citizens due to production cuts by AstraZeneca and Pfizer while the U.S. roll-out has been hampered by the need to store shots in ultracold freezers and uneven planning across states.

Related Stories

FILE - A medic at a regional hospital receives Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine shot against the COVID-19 disease.
The Americas
Argentina Set to Receive More Russian COVID-19 Vaccine
Argentina’s leaders get vaccinated as country gets more doses of Sputnik V    
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/26/2021 - 07:59 AM
Dr. John Corman, the chief clinical officer for Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, holds a sign that reads "Need Vaccine" to…
COVID-19 Pandemic
UN Chief: COVID Vaccine Must Quickly Reach Rich and Poor Nations
Antonio Guterres said if only rich countries are vaccinated, there is a risk COVID-19 could mutate and become vaccine resistant
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Mon, 01/25/2021 - 05:06 PM
Florian von der Muelbe, COO of German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, explains the company’s research on a vaccine for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease at a laboratory in Tuebingen, Germany, March 12, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
German Pharma Company Bayer to Produce New COVID Vaccine
CureVac vaccine still in testing phase; Bayer says it will not begin production until 2022
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 02/01/2021 - 02:54 PM
Nurse Marianne Williams administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman as a coworker looks on at the county health department in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Vaccine Skepticism Lurks in Town Famous for Syphilis Study
Coronavirus immunization campaign off to shaky start in Tuskegee and other parts of Macon County, Alabama
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 02/01/2021 - 08:01 AM
Doctor Susan Fairhead adminsters an injection of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre set up at Thornton…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain Focused on Collaboration with EU after Vaccine Row, Minister Says
Two sides had a showdown over vaccine exports
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 01/31/2021 - 03:28 AM
The AstraZeneca office building in Brussels, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Amid a dispute over expected shortfalls, the European Union…
COVID-19 Pandemic
EU Tightens Vaccine Export Rules, Creates Post-Brexit Outcry
The EU unveiled its plans to tighten rules on exports of coronavirus vaccines produced inside the bloc amid fears some of the doses it secured from AstraZeneca could be diverted elsewhere
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 09:19 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
USA

US Homicides Rose in 2020, Study Finds

A NYC coroner carries an empty gurney at the scene of an alleged homicide in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., Sept. 7, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Nigeria to Add More Protection for Healthcare Workers Following Surge in COVID Infections

FILE - Doctor Oluwajoba Oroge attends to a patient at EHA Clinics in Abuja, Nigeria, Jan. 14, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Tokyo Olympics Chief Says Games Will Go On Despite Coronavirus 

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori delivers a speech at a beginning of a meeting on the preparation for the Tokyo Olympics and…
COVID-19 Pandemic

South Africa to Begin Testing COVID-19 Vaccines  Before Launching Program

South African law enforcement vehicles provide security for two refrigeration trucks transporting the AstraZenica vaccine that…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Republicans Hold 'Useful' Meeting with Biden, But No Deal on COVID Relief

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks after meeting President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss a coronavirus…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power