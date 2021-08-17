COVID-19 Pandemic

SADC Summit Begins in Malawi with Concerns Over COVID-19 Vaccine Hoarding

By Lameck Masina
August 17, 2021 06:55 PM
Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera makes an acceptance speech after taking over the Southern African Development Community (SADC…
Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera makes an acceptance speech after taking over the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Chairmanship, in Lilongwe, Malawi, on Aug. 17, 2021.

BLANTYRE, MALAWI - Malawi president Lazarus Chakwera has urged southern African leaders to increase efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and called on wealthy nations to stop hoarding vaccine.

The Malawi leader was speaking at the annual summit of the 16-member Southern African Development Community in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

Speaking during the televised function Tuesday, Chakwera, who is also SADC’s current chairperson, said it was concerning that, despite the devastating social and economic impact of the COVID-19, wealthy nations continue hoarding vaccine.

Statistics show that less than 2% of Africa’s population is fully vaccinated. That is low compared with the rest of the world.

Chakwera blamed it on inequalities and disparities in the distribution and production of COVID-19 vaccine.

He said it is symptomatic of an old geopolitical framework that regards some human lives as more worthy of saving than others.

“Our message to those countries that perpetuate and promote those frameworks is simple, ‘You are using a failed and tired formula’. African countries are full members of the global community, period," Chakwera said. "As such for the sake of human dignities everywhere, we as African have a moral duty to refuse to be treated as second-class citizens.”

Chakwera said that thinking would make it difficult for the region to reach herd immunity and reduce high infection rates.

Executive Secretary of UN Economic Commission for Africa Vera Songwe arrives for a dinner at the Elysee Presidential Palace in…
Executive Secretary of UN Economic Commission for Africa Vera Songwe arrives for a dinner at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, on May 17, 2021.

Dr. Vera Songwe is executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa. She said the Africa Vaccines Acquisition Task Team, put together by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, has procured 400 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for the continent.

Songwe also said Africa needs to do more than just procure vaccine.

“We also need to produce on the continent," Songwe said. "SADC region is demonstrating its capacity do that by starting in South Africa with production of vaccines in South Africa. This is for us, as a continent I think, a first demonstration that Africa coming together can effectively [go] forward better sustainably in the crisis.”

The summit also aims to promote regional trade and building a regional defense force after its first deployment to fight insurgents in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province.

Speaking through a translator, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi thanked the SADC for authorizing the deployment.

“We congratulate countries of the region for the brotherhood and prompt solidarity demonstrated by the deployment of SADC standby force capabilities in the spirit of SADC Mutual Defense Pact which as launched on the 9th August 2021 in Pemba city,” Nyusi said.

Nyusi said he would speak more on the issue during a closed-door session.

The summit is expected to end Wednesday when a communiqué on resolutions will be read.

 

Related Stories

Mwikala
Africa
Malawi Village Gets Award for Fighting Malaria Infection and Deaths
Malaria's the No. 1 killer disease in Malawi and accounts for 36% of all hospital outpatients and 15% of hospital admissions
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Fri, 08/13/2021 - 01:26 AM
FILE - A Malawian policeman guards AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines after the shipment arrived at the Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe, March 5, 2021.
Africa
Malawi Receives First Doses of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
Arrival of 302,000 doses comes a few weeks after Malawi announced it will start inoculating citizens with several COVID-19 vaccines in an effort to protect more of its population amid growing infections
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Sun, 08/08/2021 - 01:48 PM
FILE - People wait to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Ndirande Health Centre in Blantyre, Malawi, March 29, 2021.
Africa
Malawians Line Up for COVID Shots After Expired Doses Were Burned
Malawi ran out of doses in June amid a rise in COVID infections and just weeks after the government burned 20,000 unused doses that expired because of vaccine hesitancy
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Tue, 07/27/2021 - 12:24 PM
Lameck Masina
By
Lameck Masina
COVID-19 Pandemic

Nigeria Begins Second Phase of COVID-19 Vaccinations

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker injects the AstraZeneca's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to a woman at the Nationa…
COVID-19 Pandemic

New York City Vaccine Mandate Takes Effect

A Katz's Deli employee, left, checks the proof of vaccination from a customer who will be eating inside the restaurant, Tuesday…
East Asia Pacific

New Zealand Locks Down after One COVID-19 Case

In this image made from video, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a news conference in Wellington, Aug. 17, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

France Battles COVID Cases in Overseas Territories
Emergency Medical Service (SAMU) staff arrive to the Pole Caraibes international airport in Pointe-a-Pitre to help stretched…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Americans to Be Urged to Seek COVID 'Booster' Shot

FILE - A man gets a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site at the Natick Mall on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Natick, Mass…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power