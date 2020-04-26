COVID-19 Pandemic

Saudi Arabia Eases Coronavirus Curfews, Keeps 24-hour Curfew in Mecca 

By Reuters
April 26, 2020 11:29 AM
TOPSHOT - An aerial view shows the Grand Mosque, deserted on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in the Saudi…
TOPSHOT - An aerial view shows the Grand Mosque, deserted on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in the Saudi holy city of Mecca, on April 24, 2020, during the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis.

DUBAI - Saudi Arabia eased curfews on Sunday across the country but kept 24-hour lockdowns in place in the city of Mecca and neighbourhoods previously put in isolation to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, state news agency SPA said. 

It also signed a deal with China to conduct 9 million tests for the virus. Saudi has so far recorded 17,522 cases of infection and 139 deaths. 

These are the highest numbers in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which together have recorded almost 46,000 cases and 258 deaths. 

Outside Mecca and lockdown areas, curfews will be eased between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (0600-1400 GMT) until May 13. The Muslim fasting month of Ramadan began on Friday. 

The royal order also allowed some economic and commercial activities to re-start, including wholesale and retail shops and shopping malls, from Wednesday until May 13. 

Activities which do not allow for physical distancing, including salons and cinemas, will remain closed. Social gatherings of more than five people are forbidden. 

Authorities in the capital Riyadh issued additional advice saying banknotes were not to be used. 

Shops that do open should ensure no more than one customer per 10 square metres. Malls must be sterilised every 24 hours and children under 15 are not allowed to enter. 

A suspension on international and domestic flights was also extended until further notice, the Interior Ministry said. 

Flights have been suspended in Saudi since mid-March, but some Saudi carriers have been operating outbound-only flights so non-nationals can leave the country. They have also been repatriating Saudi citizens stranded abroad by the pandemic. 

Saudi signed a contract with China worth 995 million Saudi riyals ($264 million) to conduct 9 million coronavirus tests. The arrangement includes six laboratories to be set up across the country, 500 Chinese staff to be brought in, training for Saudi staff and auditing for eight months. 

In Qatar, the government announced its highest daily increase in the number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, 929, bringing its total to 10,287 infections and 10 deaths. 

Most of those cases were among expatriate workers who had had contact with other confirmed cases, state news agency QNA said. 

It said some of the new cases had been recorded among workers outside of the capital's old industrial zone, which had been isolated in mid-March after it emerged as a hot spot for the virus. Last week Qatar said it would gradually start to lift the lockdown there. 

The Gulf region has seen an increasing number of infections among foreign workers living in overcrowded accommodation.

 

 

Related Stories

A general view shows almost empty streets, during the 24 hours lockdown to counter the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Saudi Arabia Says It Could Reach 200,000 Coronavirus Infections
The country of some 30 million has so far reported 2,795 cases and 41 deaths, the highest in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 14:26
A Yemeni man walks on April 2, 2020 past a closed shopping centre on a deserted street in the heart of the Yemeni port city of…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Saudi-Led Coalition Adopts Coronavirus Cease-Fire in Yemen
UN urges warring parties all over the world to halt fighting to allow aid and health care to reach vulnerable populations
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/09/2020 - 03:27
FILE PHOTO: A man types on a computer keyboard in this illustration picture taken February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel…
Middle East
Turkey Blocks Saudi and UAE News Websites 
The apparently reciprocal moves come four weeks after Turkish prosecutors indicted 20 Saudis over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, a killing that soured relations between Ankara and Riyadh
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 04/20/2020 - 10:23
FILE - Amnesty International activists protest with a placard reading 'No flogging for blogging' against the flogging punishment of Saudi blogger Raif Badawi, in front of Saudi Arabia's embassy in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 29, 2015.
Middle East
Saudi Arabia Abolishes Flogging
Court-ordered form of punishment in kingdom, sometimes extending to hundreds of lashes, have long drawn condemnation from human rights groups
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sat, 04/25/2020 - 09:59
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Saudi Arabia Eases Coronavirus Curfews, Keeps 24-hour Curfew in Mecca 

TOPSHOT - An aerial view shows the Grand Mosque, deserted on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in the Saudi…
COVID-19 Pandemic

In Detroit, Grief Runs Deep as City Grapples with COVID-19 

Jamon Jordan sits outside of his home in Detroit, April 24, 2020.
Europe

Greece Tightens COVID Controls at Refugee Camp

Migrants line up to receive sanitizers outside a hotel used as a refugee shelter, after authorities found several cases of the novel coronavirus and put the area under quarantine, in Kranidi, Greece, April 21, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Cameroon COVID Spread Frees Prisoners

Prisoners are taken from the Kondengui Central Prison in Yaounde, Cameroon, July 23, 2019. (M. Kindzeka/VOA)
COVID-19 Pandemic

As Virus Lockdown Eases, Italy Ponders What Went Wrong 

Medical staff tend to a patient in the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy, April 16, 2020.