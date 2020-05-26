COVID-19 Pandemic

Scores of Jamaicans Stranded By Coronavirus Restrictions Returning Home

By VOA News
May 26, 2020 03:47 AM
A cruise ship sits docked as tourists jump on a trampoline in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/David…
A cruise ship sits docked as tourists jump on a trampoline in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.

A second cruise line vessel repatriating nearly 180 Jamaican crew members is due to arrive on the island Tuesday, a day after more than 100 other citizens disembarked from a cruise ship under the government's controlled re-entry program. 

The luxury liners had been idled since late March after the government closed seaports and airports to slow the spread of the coronavirus. 

The Jamaica Observer newspaper said a Norwegian Cruise Line ship returned 174 Jamaican crew members to their homeland Monday; the first of three ships expected to bring more than 500 citizens home this week.  

Last week, more than 1,000 Jamaicans disembarked from a Royal Caribbean cruise liner that docked last Tuesday. Twelve Jamaicans on board tested positive for coronavirus. 

Jamaica is allowing citizens to return home as the country begins to gradually reopen while keeping restrictions in hot spots that are still seeing a rise in infections.  

Jamaica has confirmed more than 500 COVID-19 cases and at least nine deaths. 

Related Stories

Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 27,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Jamaica Set to Relax Restrictions on Churches and Bars Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Jamaican Prime Minister announces easing of COVID restrictions
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 05/12/2020 - 03:04
Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Jamaica Tasks Formed to Help Restart Island's Economy Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Jamaica takes step to restart economy while maintaining fight against coronavirus outbreak
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 04/28/2020 - 05:22
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Scores of Jamaicans Stranded By Coronavirus Restrictions Returning Home

A cruise ship sits docked as tourists jump on a trampoline in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/David…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Medical Workers in Mexico City Protest for Proper Equipment to Treat Coronavirus

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico City
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Moves Up Brazilian Travel Ban by 2 Days

An empty airline check-in hall is seen at Guarulhos International Airport amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID…
VOA News on China

China Plans to Lift Economy by Boosting Consumption

FILE - A man buys clothes from an American clothing store at a shopping mall in Beijing, China, July 15, 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic

California Issues Guidelines for Churches to Reopen

FILE - In this May 22, 2020, file photo, the Rev. Nicolas Sanchez Toledano poses among pews adorned with portraits of his…