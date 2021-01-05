COVID-19 Pandemic

Scotland’s Sturgeon Says Trump Can’t Come to Play Golf

By VOA News
January 05, 2021 03:01 PM
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers a statement at Holyrood, Edinburgh, announcing that Scotland will be placed in…
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers a statement in Edinburgh, announcing that Scotland will be placed in lockdown for the duration of January on Jan. 5, 2021.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Tuesday that because of the newly-imposed COVID-19 lockdown, U.S. President Donald Trump would not be allowed in to play golf in the coming weeks.

Speaking to reporters during her regular COVID-19 update, Sturgeon was asked about reports Trump was planning to travel to his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland January 20 when President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated.

Sturgeon announced a full lockdown across Scotland on Monday following a surge in COVID-19 cases. She said that includes a travel ban.

"We are not allowing people to come into Scotland without an essential purpose right now, and that would apply to him just as it applies to anybody else. " She said, "And coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose."

FILE - U.S. Presidential contender Donald Trump walks near the 16th green of the Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, July 30, 2015. A British online petition seeks to ban Trump from entering the UK following his comments on Muslims.
FILE - U.S. Presidential contender Donald Trump walks near the 16th green of the Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, July 30, 2015.

U.S. officials have declined to say what Trump will do on the day of Biden's inauguration.

But Scotland’s Sunday Post reported this week that Glasgow’s Prestwick Airport was told to expect the arrival of a U.S. military plane previously used by Trump. The same report said U.S. military surveillance aircraft were seen circling the golf course in recent weeks.

Sturgeon, a Trump critic, told reporters she had no idea what Trump’s travel plans are but added “I hope and expect that as everybody hopes and it's what everybody expects - not everybody necessarily will hope - that the travel plan immediately that he has is to exit the White House. But beyond that, I don't know.”

Related Stories

U.S President Donald Trump returns to the White House after news media declared Joe Biden the election winner.
2020 USA Votes
A Defiant Trump Golfs as Media Declare His Defeat
‘This election is far from over,’ president's campaign says, as Biden is projected to be next US president
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Sat, 11/07/2020 - 04:22 PM
FILE - A May 24, 2017, photo, shows a general view of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
USA
Taylor Swift Break-In Suspect Charged in Trump Golf Course Damage
The man charged with breaking into singer Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion is accused of causing more than $20,000 damage to President Donald Trump's New Jersey golf course
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 09/11/2019 - 12:26 PM
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers a statement at Holyrood, Edinburgh, announcing that Scotland will be placed in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Scotland to Impose Full Lockdown as COVID-19 Cases Surge
First minister announces new restrictions will run through the rest of the month
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 01/04/2021 - 02:58 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

French Health Minister Details Plan to Accelerate COVID-19 Vaccinations

A doctor administers a dose of Pfizer-BioNtech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine to an old woman on January 4, 2020
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain in Lockdown as Hospitals ‘Overwhelmed’ Amid New Coronavirus Outbreak 

A view of the deserted High Street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in St Albans, Britain, January 5, 2021…
COVID-19 Pandemic

A COVID-19 shot for $150? Online Scams Surge as Slow Vaccine Rollout Frustrates

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. An internet firm is ending…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Public Frustration Grows as France’s Vaccination Campaign Lags 

This picture shows the Champs Elysee avenue during the New Year's Eve as a 8:00 pm-6:00 am curfew is implemented in France to…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Mexico Grants Emergency Approval to AstraZeneca-Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine

A man receives the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, Britain Jan. 4, 2021.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power