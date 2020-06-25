COVID-19 Pandemic

Senegal President Self-Quarantining After Being Exposed to COVID-19

By VOA News
June 25, 2020 04:35 AM
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, Senegal's President Macky Sall addresses the 74th session of the United…
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, photo, Senegal's President Macky Sall addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Senegalese President Macky Sall is self-quarantining as a precaution after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The president's office issued a statement late Wednesday, saying although Sall tested negative for the virus, he will isolate himself for 15 days based on advice of doctors.

Meantime, Yeya Diallo, a Senegalese lawmaker who announced Wednesday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus, is urging people to takes steps such as social distancing to avoid becoming infected and spreading the virus.

So far, Senegal has confirmed more than 6,100 coronavirus cases and 93 deaths.  

VOA logo
