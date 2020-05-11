COVID-19 Pandemic

Shanghai Disneyland Reopens

By VOA News
May 11, 2020 02:45 PM
Joe Schott, center, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort, speaks, along with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, during…
Joe Schott, center, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort, speaks, along with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, during its reopening ceremony after the coronavirus closure in Shanghai, China, May 11, 2020.

Thousands of visitors in face masks Monday streamed into the Shanghai Disney Resort, the first of the Disney theme parks to reopen since the COVID-19 pandemic began. 

Disney is taking precautions to protect visitors and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The number of visitors is limited. Face masks are required, and temperatures are checked at the gate.  

Guests are also required to show government-issued identification and use a smartphone app issued by the Shanghai city government that tracks their health and contacts with anyone who might have been exposed to the virus. 

Andrew Bolstein, senior vice president of Disney operations in Shanghai, says maintaining social distance has been a high priority in the park. They have added markers to show guests where to stand, as well as where not to — outside restaurants, shops and all attractions, anywhere people will congregate. 

Visitors line up following social distancing markers at Shanghai Disney Resort as the Shanghai Disneyland theme park reopens following a shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 11, 2020.

China, where the coronavirus was first detected in December, was the first country to reopen factories and other businesses after declaring the disease under control in March, even as infections rose and controls were tightened in other countries. 

Tourism was hit especially hard by restrictions imposed around the world that shut down airline and cruise ship travel, theme parks and cinemas.  

Disney's latest quarterly profit fell 91%, and the company said virus-related costs cut pretax profit by $1.4 billion.  

Shanghai Disneyland and Disney's park in Hong Kong closed in late January, as China isolated millions of people to try to contain the virus outbreak. Tokyo Disneyland closed in February, and parks in the United States and Europe closed in March. 

Headquartered in Burbank, California, Disney has yet to set a date for reopening its other parks worldwide. 

 

