COVID-19 Pandemic

Singapore Posts Record Number of New Coronavirus Cases

By VOA News
April 20, 2020 10:10 AM
Medical personnel sort out medical supplies at a dormitory during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore, April 20, 2020.
Singapore said Monday it has an additional 1,426 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections, the single biggest day increase for the city-state.

The new numbers bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Singapore to 8,014, including 11 deaths, giving the financial hub the highest number of cases in Southeast Asia.

Singapore had initially contained the disease at the start of the outbreak with a strict regime of testing and contract tracing, but nearly all of the new cases are among the 200,000 low-wage foreign workers living in crowded dormitory complexes.

Health authorities have ramped up testing among the foreign workers and have imposed strict mitigation efforts, including mandatory quarantine and social distancing.

 

