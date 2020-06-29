COVID-19 Pandemic

Site of US Republican Convention Makes Wearing Face Masks Mandatory

By Ken Bredemeier
June 29, 2020 05:27 PM
FILE - People stand in line at a Duval County restaurant by the beach after it was opened amid coronavirus disease.
FILE - People stand in line at a restaurant by the beach after it was opened amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Jacksonville, Florida, April 19, 2020.

WASHINGTON - Jacksonville, Florida, the site of the U.S. Republican National Convention where President Donald Trump will be nominated for a second term, Monday issued an order making it mandatory for people there to wear face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. 

However, the city said it was too soon to know whether the order would still be in effect when thousands of Republicans gather for the August 24-27 convention, where Trump is set to make his nomination acceptance speech on the last day. 

The order marked a turn for Mayor Lenny Curry, a former Florida state Republican chairman, who has voiced his opposition to a mandatory face mask order on ideological grounds even as he has said that wearing a face mask is “the responsible thing.” 

FILE - Lenny Curry, mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, May 12, 2015. Curry said wearing a face mask is “the responsible thing.”

News4Jax, a Jacksonville television station, a week ago quoted Curry as saying, “Wearing a mask is not a political statement. It’s about protecting yourself and your loved ones and your neighbors.” 

Jacksonville’s about-face came as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged in Florida, which Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has blamed on young people without face masks crowding into bars and other social gathering hubs while also ignoring the recommendations of health experts to socially distance themselves at least two meters from other people. 

Trump has been reluctant to embrace wearing face masks, saying he did not see it for himself. Trump recently said he did not want to give the press corps the satisfaction of seeing him wearing one. 

However, his spokeswoman, Kayleigh McEnany, said Monday that Trump has “no problem” with people wearing them.  

“It’s a personal choice whatever they choose to do,” McEnany said Trump believes, even as U.S. government officials encourage people to wear masks, especially inside buildings and if they cannot socially distance themselves from others outside. 

She said Trump “would encourage” Americans to follow the recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local officials throughout the country to take safety measures to protect themselves and curb the spread of the virus. 

 

Related Stories

President Donald Trump participates in a briefing with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper about Hurricane Dorian at Marine Corps…
US Politics
Trump Announces Republicans will Pull National Convention out of North Carolina
Trump angrily slams Governor Roy Cooper as “still in Shelter-in-Place Mode” after Cooper rejected Republican demands to lift restrictions on large gatherings because of COVID-19
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 06/03/2020 - 02:34
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden waves as he arrives to meet with with small business owners,…
US Politics
US Democrats to Hold Largely Virtual Convention
Party leaders say they are listening to the advice of health officials amid the coronavirus pandemic
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 06/24/2020 - 22:07
COVID Numbers in Florida Go Up, Yet State Is Still Reopening
00:03:12
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID Numbers in Florida Go Up, Yet State Is Still Reopening
The number of cases has topped 100,000, with more than 3,000 deaths
Default Author Profile
By Liliya Anisimova
Wed, 06/24/2020 - 16:33
President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a tour of Puritan Medical Products medical swab manufacturing facility, Friday,…
US Politics
Trump to Give Acceptance Speech in Florida
Some convention activities will remain in North Carolina
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 06/11/2020 - 21:21
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier
Archive

Florida Site of GOP Convention Orders Wearing of Masks

Volunteers Vanessa Sheffield, left, and Anakarina, who declined to give her last name, load food into bags at a food and mask…
Africa

Ugandan Creates COVID Shield for Motorcycles

A motorcycle taxi driver known as boda-boda, from SafeBoda network, waits for a customer along a street in Kampala, Uganda, Oct. 5, 2018.
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Does the PCR Test for COVID-19 Also Detect Cold Viruses?

A member of medical personnel works with collected nose swab samples for a COVID-19 PCR test at the MontLegia CHC hospital,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Chief: COVID Pandemic Accelerating, 'Not Even Close to Being Over'

FILE - An aerial view of crosses casting shadows at the Parque Taruma cemetery is seen amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Manaus, Brazil, June 15, 2020.
USA

Gilead's $2,340 Price For Coronavirus Drug Draws Criticism

Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen after they announced a Phase 3 Trial of the investigational antiviral drug…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power