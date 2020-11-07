COVID-19 Pandemic

Slovakia's Second Round of Coronavirus Tests Draws Large Crowds

By Reuters
November 07, 2020 04:57 PM
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a person at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing site during a second round…
A health care worker collects a swab sample from a person at a coronavirus disease testing site during a second round of mass nationwide testing, in Trencianske Stankovce, Slovakia Nov. 7, 2020.

ZILINA, SLOVAKIA - Slovakia held a second round of nationwide coronavirus testing on Saturday in an effort to curb increasing infections, with more than half a million people screened by noon.

Last weekend, more than 3.6 million people — two thirds of the population — took part in the first round of a scheme that other nations are studying as they look for ways protect their health systems.

The government this time called on people from regions where more than 0.7% tested positive last weekend to repeat the procedure, testing in 45 out of 79 of the nation's counties.

Because Slovaks in areas with lower rates of infection — including the capital, Bratislava — could voluntarily go for tests, it was not clear how many would participate. The government had estimated that it could test up to 2.6 million people.

As of noon (1100 GMT), government data showed 553,377 had been tested, with 3,677 positive results. Prime Minister Igor Matovic said the country now had a way to handle the epidemic.

"When we agree that we would want to have more freedom, to open theaters, churches ... we will know that we have this tool [to control the epidemic]," Matovic said.

The antigen test produces results in 15-30 minutes but is less accurate than the standard PCR tests.

Overall, Slovakia reported 2,579 COVID-19 cases on Saturday through PCR testing, bringing the total to 73,667, with 351 deaths.

Compared with other parts of Europe, Slovakia recorded relatively few cases after the pandemic started spreading in March, but infections have soared in recent weeks. The government has warned the increase could overwhelm hospitals.

Related Stories

Members of the public queue at Liverpool Tennis Centre on the first day of mass testing initiative in Liverpool, Britain, Nov. 6, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain Begins COVID Mass Testing in Liverpool
British army deployed in northwestern city in ambitious pilot project
Sabina Castelfranco
By Sabina Castelfranco
Sat, 11/07/2020 - 01:20 PM
Kids wearing facemasks attend baseball practice at Pan Pacific Park amid the coronavirus pandemic, November 6, 2020, in Los…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Has 3 Straight Days of Over 100,000 New COVID Infections
Midwest hard hit by the virus
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 11/07/2020 - 04:45 AM
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks at a COVID-19 news conference, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sept. 18, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Denmark Starts Lockdown, Millions of Minks Culled Due to COVID Mutation
It comes two days after the government ordered the cull of all 15 million minks bred in the European country’s 1,139 mink farms
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/06/2020 - 03:34 PM
A man walks inside PGE National Stadium where the Polish government builds a special field hospital for people infected with…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Poland Sets Record for Daily COVID-19 Cases
Field hospital in Warsaw's National Stadium sees first patients
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/06/2020 - 12:08 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters
COVID-19 Pandemic

Slovakia's Second Round of Coronavirus Tests Draws Large Crowds

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a person at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing site during a second round…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Begins COVID Mass Testing in Liverpool

Members of the public queue at Liverpool Tennis Centre on the first day of mass testing initiative in Liverpool, Britain, Nov. 6, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Has 3 Straight Days of Over 100,000 New COVID Infections

Kids wearing facemasks attend baseball practice at Pan Pacific Park amid the coronavirus pandemic, November 6, 2020, in Los…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Chief of Staff Meadows Tests Positive for Coronavirus

In this Oct. 30, 2020, photoWhite House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks on a phone on the South Lawn of the White House in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

France, Italy, Russia Hit Record-High Number of Coronavirus Cases

As the the national night time curfew goes into effect late Friday due to new coronavirus measures the shops and streets are…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power