COVID-19 Pandemic

South Africa Easing Restrictions as Coronavirus Infections Drop

By VOA News
September 17, 2020 12:27 AM
Customers have their nails done near the Baragwanath taxi rank in Soweto, South Africa, Wednesday Sept. 16, 2020. South African…
Customers have their nails done in Soweto, South Africa, Sept. 16, 2020.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced late Wednesday that South Africa will begin allowing travel in and out of the country beginning October 1 amid a substantial decline in coronavirus cases.

Visitors coming from countries without high infection rates will be permitted to enter South Africa if they have a proof of a coronavirus test no older than 72 hours prior to their departure.

During a televised address, Ramaphosa said travelers without a valid COVID-19 test will be quarantined until an acceptable coronavirus test is presented.

South Africa placed restrictions on international travelers in late March in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country, which eventually increased to the largest total on the continent.

So far, South Africa has confirmed more than 653,000 infections and more than 15,000 deaths.

Ramaphosa also said because of the drop in infections, the threat level of the virus will be moved to its lowest point starting Sunday.

Ramaphosa said, the move to Level 1 means there is sufficient capacity in the health system to manage the current need.

Ramaphosa also announced under new public gathering requirements that up to 250 people can attend events indoors and 500 outdoors.

South Africa’s new curfew will last from midnight to 4 a.m. instead of starting at 10 p.m. 

 

Related Stories

Turkey Accused of Coronavirus Cover-Up as Cases Rise
00:02:39
Europe
Turkey Accused of Coronavirus Cover-Up as Cases Rise
Doctors join Istanbul, Ankara mayors in questioning government figures
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Wed, 09/16/2020 - 04:25 PM
Nigerians Protest Increase in Electricity and Fuel Prices Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
00:03:16
COVID-19 Pandemic
Nigerians Protest Increase in Electricity and Fuel Prices Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Citizens accuse authorities of being insensitive
Timothy Obiezu
By Timothy Obiezu
Wed, 09/16/2020 - 07:07 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump concludes a campaign rally in Minden, Nevada, U.S., September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
2020 USA Votes
Trump Contends He’s Done ‘Incredible Job’ on Coronavirus 
Seven weeks ahead of November election, US leader says country is ‘rounding the corner’ in dealing with the pandemic, a notion disputed by infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 09/13/2020 - 02:20 PM
Drive-in Theaters Make a Comeback During Coronavirus Pandemic
00:02:08
USA
Drive-in Theaters Make a Comeback During Coronavirus Pandemic
There used to be thousands of drive-in theaters in United States, but today, there are just a few hundred left
Default Author Profile
By Towhidul Islam
Sat, 09/12/2020 - 12:57 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden Counters Trump With COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Plan of His Own

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks after participating in a coronavirus vaccine briefing with public health experts, in Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 16, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Chief: COVID-19 Pandemic 'Out of Control'

FILE - In this handout photo released by the United Nations, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds a virtual press conference at U.N. headquarters in New York City, April 3, 2020.
USA

US Health Official to Take Leave of Absence After Accusing Government Scientists of 'Sedition'

FILE - Former Donald Trump campaign official, later a Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson, Michael Caputo, left, leaves after being interviewed by a Senate committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 1, 2018.
USA

Major US College Football Conference Will Attempt to Play in October

The Husker Hounds sports apparel store in Omaha, Neb., shows on television screens Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, a Big Ten virtual…
Europe

Pope Francis Links COVID-19 Pandemic With Care for Environment

Pope Francis greets faithful as he attends the weekly general audience at the Vatican, September 16, 2020. Vatican Media/…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power