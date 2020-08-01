COVID-19 Pandemic

South Africa Hits 500,000 Confirmed COVID Cases, Still Not at Peak

By Associated Press
August 01, 2020 06:08 PM
Silva Cossa, the caretaker, looks up as he ties ribbons onto the fence to represents a South African who has died from Covid-19…
FILE - Silva Cossa, the caretaker, looks up as he ties ribbons onto a fence to represent a South African who has died from COVID-19, at St James Presbyterian Church in Bedford Gardens, Johannesburg, South Africa, July 29, 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa on Saturday surpassed 500,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, representing more than 50% of all reported coronavirus infections in Africa's 54 countries.

Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize announced 10,107 new cases Saturday night, bringing the country's cumulative total to 503,290, including 8,153 deaths.

South Africa, with a population of about 58 million, has the fifth-highest number of cases in the world, behind the U.S., Brazil, Russia and India, all countries with significantly higher populations, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Experts say the true toll of the pandemic worldwide is much higher than confirmed cases, because of limited testing and other reasons.

1 million soon?

"Half a million is a significant milestone, because it shows we've entered a stage of rapid increases. We may reach 1 million cases very quickly," said Denis Chopera, a virologist based in Durban. "What we know for sure is that the figures are an underestimate and that this virus will be with us for a long time to come."

South Africa's Gauteng province — which includes Johannesburg, the country's largest city, and Pretoria, the capital — is the country's epicenter with more than 35% of its confirmed cases. Local hospitals have been struggling to cope, and health experts say the country could reach the peak of its outbreak in late August or early September.

Cape Town, a city beloved by international tourists at the country's southern tip, was the first epicenter and reached its peak last month, according to health experts.

FILE - Police warn a demonstrator working in the hospitality industry during a protest against lockdown regulations in the streets close to Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, July 24, 2020.

South Africa will have multiple peaks across the country, each challenging its different provincial health care systems, said Chopera, executive manager of the Sub-Saharan African Network for TB/HIV Research Excellence.

"The Western Cape had the first peak and did relatively well. Gauteng is the epicenter now and appears to be coping so far," he said. "Other provinces, like the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, do not have reputations for well-organized health care systems. They may have serious problems."

South Africa imposed a strict lockdown in April and May that succeeded in slowing the spread of the virus but caused such economic damage that the country began a gradual reopening in June.

Recession preceded virus

South Africa was already in recession before the coronavirus hit, and its unemployment stands at 30%. President Cyril Ramaphosa's government has extended grants to the country's poorest, increased supplies to hospitals and recently accepted a $4.3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Corruption in the country's pandemic response is a growing problem. On Thursday, the top health official in Gauteng province was forced to step down over corruption allegations related to government contracts for COVID-19 personal protective equipment.

Ramaphosa has warned that now, more than ever, South Africa's persistent problem with widespread graft is endangering people's lives.

Related Stories

Ana Orellana, a street vendor of coffee, sits outside a house and near a white flag as a sign to ask for food, in a low-income…
The Americas
COVID-induced Hunger Could Destabilize Latin America, WFP Warns
Number of people in Latin America and Caribbean who will be faced with starvation diets in coming months will rise to 16 million, according to World Food Program
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 07/31/2020 - 11:56
Gaborone's Central Business District is deserted as the capital returns to lockdown, in Botswana, July 31, 2020. (Mqondisi Dube/VOA)
COVID-19 Pandemic
Botswana’s Capital Back in Lockdown After COVID-19 Cases Double
Authorities in Gaborone close schools, restrict movements
Mqondisi Dube
By Mqondisi Dube
Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:59
A young girl has her temperature checked as she arrives to watch a drive-in concert at the Gyeongbok Palace parking lot.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Asia COVID Resurgence Shatters Travel Bubble Hopes
Countries once considered successes now seeing uptick cases
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Fri, 07/31/2020 - 08:34
People enjoy the beach in Barcelona, Spain, July 18, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 May Hit Young People Hard, WHO Warns
WHO chief blames current COVID resurgence, in part, on young people ignoring social distancing, mask recommendations
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/30/2020 - 23:38
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration…
COVID-19 Pandemic
The Infodemic: Does Russia Have a COVID-19 Vaccine?
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Thu, 07/30/2020 - 16:33
Men are seen at a livestock market, ahead of Eid al-Adha, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Abuja, Nigeria, July 29, 2020.
Africa
Central Africa’s Muslim Feast Hampered as COVID-19 Blocks Livestock Trade
Neighboring states are refusing imports, forcing livestock merchants who depend on annual festival to sell at cut-rate prices
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Thu, 07/30/2020 - 12:39
AP logo
By
Associated Press
COVID-19 Pandemic

South Africa Hits 500,000 Confirmed COVID Cases, Still Not at Peak

Silva Cossa, the caretaker, looks up as he ties ribbons onto the fence to represents a South African who has died from Covid-19…
US Politics

Negotiators Report Progress in COVID-19 Aid Talks

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, right, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, arrive at the office of House Speaker…
COVID-19 Pandemic

South Korea Arrests Leader of Church With Big Cluster

People watch a TV screen showing a live broadcast reporting about Lee Man-hee, a leader of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, at the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Thousands March in Berlin Against Coronavirus Curbs

Demonstration against the government's restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin
Africa

Tanzania Bans Kenya Airways as Coronavirus Spat Escalates

Passengers wearing a protective mask walk-in at the Jomo Kenyatta international airport in Nairobi, on August 1, 2020, as Kenya…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power