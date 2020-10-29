COVID-19 Pandemic

South African President Self-Quarantining after Possible COVID Exposure

By VOA News
October 29, 2020 04:45 AM
FILE PHOTO: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visits the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment facilities in Johannesburg
FILE - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visits the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment facilities at the NASREC Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 24, 2020.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is self-quarantining at home after coming into contact with a dinner guest who tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Ramaphosa said he learned Tuesday that he had come in contact with the infected person while attending a fundraiser dinner with 35 other people for South African schools in Johannesburg last weekend.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson said in a statement that he is not showing any symptoms and continues to work.

The statement also said Ramaphosa wished the guest, who is getting medical attention, a speedy recovery.

The president’s self-quarantining comes as South Africa’s coronavirus cases have risen in recent weeks.

So far, South Africa has confirmed more than 719,000 COVID-19 cases and 19,111 deaths.

