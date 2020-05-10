COVID-19 Pandemic

South Korea Warns of Possible ‘Second Wave’ of COVID-19

By VOA News
Updated May 10, 2020 06:40 PM
A man wearing a face mask takes pictures of a temporary closed dance club in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, May 10, 2020. South…
A man wearing a face mask takes pictures of a temporary closed dance club in Seoul, South Korea, May 10, 2020.

South Korea warned Sunday of the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 infections. 

“It's not over until it's over," President Moon Jae-in told the nation Sunday as it reported new coronavirus infections at a one-month high. 

The spike in cases comes as South Korea had begun easing some pandemic restrictions, including reopening bars and nightclubs. 

A man waring a face mask passes by the entrance of a temporary closed dance club in Seoul, South Korea, May 10, 2020.

South Korea since shut down more than 2,100 bars and other establishments in Seoul after the new cases were linked to people who frequented nightclubs last weekend. Many of the infections were traced to a 29-year-old man who went to three nightclubs before testing positive.  

Schools in South Korea were scheduled to begin reopening this week, but that may be delayed after the new outbreaks while officials say probes into the new cases would determine the next steps.   

China also reported fourteen new cases Sunday — the first double digit rise in ten days. 

Germany, which began easing social restrictions last week, has seen some regional spikes in cases, particularly in nursing homes and slaughterhouses. 

Spain, France and the United States are among the countries that are slowly reopening parts of their economies. 

Worldwide, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 4 million. The global death tally is nearly 280,000, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics. 

On Sunday, a White House official said Vice President Mike Pence will self-isolate and work from home after his press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for COVID-19 Friday. The official said Pence has repeatedly tested negative for the coronavirus, including on Sunday. Three members of the White House coronavirus task force said Saturday they will self-quarantine after coming into contact with Miller.

The U.S. leads the world in the number of cases and deaths from the virus. More than 1.3 million people in the U.S. have been infected and nearly 80,000 people have died. 

Former U.S. President Barack Obama says current U.S. President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been “an absolute chaotic disaster.”  

In a conference call with former staff members, Obama said, “It has been an absolute chaotic disaster when that mindset of ‘what’s in it for me’  and ‘to heck with everybody else’ — when that mindset is operationalized in our government.”  

VOA logo
By
VOA News

COVID-19 Pandemic

