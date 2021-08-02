COVID-19 Pandemic

Southern US States Set Records for COVID Hospitalizations

By VOA News
August 02, 2021 10:18 PM
Hindy Bogner Orenstein, a nurse from Maryland chats with Bren Ingle, a nurse from Chattanooga, Tenn., as nearly three dozen…
A nurse from Maryland chats with a nurse from Chattanooga, Tenn., as nearly three dozen health care workers from around the country arrive to help supplement the staff at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Aug. 2, 2021.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are surging in the Southern United States with some states seeing record numbers of patients as the country faces a wave of coronavirus infections fueled by the delta variant. 

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said Monday that looking ahead to Tuesday's reported hospitalization numbers, there are "more hospitalizations than at any other point in the pandemic." 

Edwards did not give the exact number of hospitalized patients, but said it was more than the official count of 1,984 that health officials announced Monday at noon. 

The news follows Florida's announcement Sunday that more than 10,000 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the state, surpassing Florida's record. 

Face masked students walk to the COVID-19 vaccination site at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium on the Jackson State University…
FILE - Masked students walk to the COVID-19 vaccination site at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium on the Jackson State University campus in Jackson, Miss., July 27, 2021.

Arkansas reported Monday its biggest one-day spike in coronavirus hospitalizations since the pandemic began, bringing the state's total to 1,220. Arkansas is nearing its high of 1,371 coronavirus patients set in January. 

White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said Friday that coronavirus cases are surging in areas with low vaccination rates. 

He told reporters on a conference call that one in three cases nationwide occurred in Florida and Texas in the past week. According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, new confirmed cases hit nearly 560,000. 

Vaccine numbers

The average number of people being vaccinated is also on the rise. 

Zients said 3 million Americans had received their first shot in the past seven days, an increase of nearly 70% over the previous week. 

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that 70% of U.S. adults have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine, a milestone that President Joe Biden had originally hoped to pass by July 4. 

In addition to fueling a demand for vaccines, the surge in new coronavirus cases has led authorities to reinstate mask requirements in hard-hit areas and to introduce vaccine mandates at places of work. 

Requirements

Louisiana announced Monday that beginning Wednesday masks would be required in all indoor locations, including schools and colleges, while eight counties in California's San Francisco Bay Area on Monday reimposed mandatory masking in indoor public places. 

The mayor of Denver, Colorado, Michael Hancock, announced Monday the city will mandate all city employees and private sector workers in high-risk settings to be vaccinated against the virus by the end of September. 

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said state health care workers, along with workers in corrections facilities or assisted living centers, must be vaccinated or face testing twice a week. 

People wear masks to prevent against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as the highly transmissible Delta variant…
FILE - People wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as the delta variant has led to a surge in infections, in New York City, July 30, 2021.

In New York State, Governor Andrew Cuomo urged businesses to turn away unvaccinated customers. He said it is in businesses' best interests because many customers want to know that the customer next to them is vaccinated. 

Biden announced last week that millions of federal workers and contractors must show proof of vaccination or submit to regular COVID-19 tests. 

As of Monday night, the U.S. has confirmed 35.1 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and more than 613,000 deaths.  

Some information in this report came from the Associated Press and Reuters. 
 

Related Stories

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., leaves the chamber after taking an oath and voting on how to proceed on the impeachment against…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Senator Graham, Fully Vaccinated, Tests Positive for COVID-19
The 66-year-old says he has flu-like symptoms and will quarantine for 10 days
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 08/02/2021 - 04:27 PM
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo…
COVID-19 Pandemic
New York Governor Calls for More Vaccinations for State Employees
Cuomo stops short of mandating vaccinations but urges private businesses to start serving only vaccinated people
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/02/2021 - 03:33 PM
FILE - A woman wearing a mask walks past Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center in San Francisco, Dec. 14, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
San Francisco Hospital Staff Test Positive For COVID
Most of staff members at two major hospitals were fully vaccinated and most of them tested positive for highly transmissible delta variant of coronavirus, according to New York Times
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 08/01/2021 - 07:13 AM
Cars line up at Miami Dade College North campus' COVID-19 testing site, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Miami. Hospital admissions…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Florida Sets Daily Record of More Than 21,000 COVID-19 Cases  
State had recorded about 17,000 new cases just a day before; CDC says Southeast US state is now epicenter of the disease 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 07/31/2021 - 09:39 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
USA

Biden Urges New Eviction Pause as Delta Variant Spreads

In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold signs during a rally in Boston protesting housing eviction. The Biden administration…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Opens Borders to Fully Vaccinated Travelers From US, Most of EU

Travellers exit from an arrivals gate at St Pancras International station following the arrival of a Eurostar train from Paris,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Senator Graham, Fully Vaccinated, Tests Positive for COVID-19

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., leaves the chamber after taking an oath and voting on how to proceed on the impeachment against…
COVID-19 Pandemic

New York Governor Calls for More Vaccinations for State Employees

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Official Says Getting Vaccines to Africans is 'Top Priority'  

Tanzanian Minister for Health Dr Dorothy Gwajima ,left, Tanzanian Foreign Affairs Minister Ambassador Liberata Mulamula, center…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power