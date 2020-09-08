COVID-19 Pandemic

Spain Leads Western Europe with 500k Coronavirus Infections

By VOA News
September 08, 2020 07:52 AM
Health workers push a stretcher with a patient in the emergency unit at 12 de Octubre hospital amid the coronavirus disease.
Health workers push a stretcher with a patient in the emergency unit at 12 de Octubre hospital amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 2, 2020.

Spain has become the first nation in Western Europe to exceed a half-million COVID-19 total infections, as the total number of cases around the world surged to 27.3 million, including 893,000 deaths.

Data from Spain’s Health Ministry showed a total of 525,549 cases as of Tuesday, including 29,516 deaths.  In comparison, France has recorded 367,174 total infections and 30,732 deaths, while Britain has 352,451 total cases, including 41,643 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracking project.    

Social culture

Spain imposed one of the world’s strictest lockdowns at the pandemic’s peak back in March, when the country’s hospitals were overwhelmed with new coronavirus patients and the number of fatalities exceeded more than 800 on a daily basis. The outbreak eventually was brought under control, but the number of new infections has steadily risen since the country began relaxing restrictions in July.  

Some experts believe the rising COVID-19 infections are due to the country’s highly social culture, while others blame the recent surge on a lack of widespread contact tracing and a premature exit from lockdown.  

FILE - Visitors wearing masks to avoid the spread of COVID-19 fill out a form which is mandatory to get into a hospital in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2020.

South Korea

In South Korea, thousands of physician trainees returned to work Tuesday after a nearly three-week walkout that has complicated the nation’s efforts to contain a new wave in COVID-19 infections.

The trainees went on strike on August 21 to protest the government’s medical reform scheme, which called for increasing the number of medical school students and opening new public medical schools.  The walkout caused delays at major hospitals where new and resident doctors play a crucial role in emergency rooms and intensive care units.  

South Korea has posted daily new COVID-19 infections in the hundreds since mid-August, averaging well over 300 a day at one point, but have fallen below 200 for the sixth consecutive day Tuesday.

People wearing face masks walk on Jinli Ancient Street, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, Sept. 8, 2020.

In China, cause for celebration

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping is praising the country’s response to the pandemic, which was first detected late last year in the central city of Wuhan.

Speaking during a ceremony in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People Tuesday honoring four officials for their contributions during the outbreak, President Xi said China acted quickly to combat the virus in “an open, transparent, and responsible manner,” contradicting accusations by the United States and other Western nations that Beijing either downplayed or possibly covered-up the severity of the virus until it was too late and had spread beyond China’s borders.

Related Stories

A young student wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disinfects his hands before entering a classroom,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Fearing Virus, Parents in Spain Rise Against Back to School
With an average of 229 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past two weeks, Spain currently has the highest rate of contagion in Western Europe
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 09/08/2020 - 07:17 AM
FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.
2020 USA Votes
Trump, Biden Clash Over COVID-19 Vaccine Rhetoric
Both presidential candidates are campaigning in battleground states this week as election race enters homestretch
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Mon, 09/07/2020 - 03:05 PM
The corpses of two people who died of COVID-19 earlier in the morning lie inside the morgue of the National Hospital Nacional,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO: World Must Learn from COVID, Prepare for Next Pandemic
The World Health Organization head urged nations to invest in their public health care systems
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 09/07/2020 - 03:14 PM
FILE - Women carry bags of maize during a food aid distribution in Mudzi about 230 kilometres northeast of the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, Feb. 20, 2020.
Africa
Southern Africa's Hunger Upsurge Blamed on Climate, COVID-19
An estimated 45 million people in southern Africa are food insecure, with the number of people without access to adequate, affordable and nutritious food up 10% from last year, the World Food Program says
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 09/07/2020 - 04:46 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Spain Leads Western Europe with 500k Coronavirus Infections

Health workers push a stretcher with a patient in the emergency unit at 12 de Octubre hospital amid the coronavirus disease.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Fearing Virus, Parents in Spain Rise Against Back to School

A young student wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disinfects his hands before entering a classroom,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Jamaica Launches New Initiatives  to Control Spread of Coronavirius

Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 27,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Virus Puts New Strain on Gaza’s Overwhelmed Health System

Palestinian doctors treat patients at the emergency room of the al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Dozens of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Hailed as Route to Return to Normal, Antibody Tests Disappoint

One thousand of chairs symbolizing people died from the coronavirus are placed at the Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday,…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power