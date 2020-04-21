Spain’s COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Show Slight Increase Overnight 

Spain’s Health Ministry said the country saw deaths attributed to the new coronavirus rise on Tuesday, with 430 new fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 21,282.

At a news briefing in Madrid, Fernando Simon, director of the Health Ministry's Coordination Center for Health Alerts, told reporters that as of Tuesday, 204,178 people were infected, up nearly 4,000 from Monday — a 2% day-to-day increase — which is in line with the average for the past four days.

He said numbers often see a spike as they include added numbers that had not been counted over the weekend.

Simon noted that the new cases reflect 1,000 fewer new cases than the same day a week ago, indicating the cases are continuing to decline.

Spain’s Cabinet approved an extension of the nationwide lockdown but is planning to allow children under the age of 14 to go outside for brief periods beginning next Monday.