COVID-19 Pandemic

'Stop Partying:' Libyan Doctors Warn Public as COVID Cases Surge

By Henry Ridgwell
August 18, 2020 03:29 PM
An employee from a disinfection service company wears a protective mask while sanitising sports equipment at the gym of…
An employee from a disinfection service company wears a protective mask while sanitizing sports equipment at the gym of Benghazi Medical Center, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Benghazi, Libya, Aug. 6, 2020.

LONDON - Doctors in Libya have raced for a surge in serious coronavirus cases, as the infection rate has jumped in recent weeks.

Latest figures suggest there are over 8,500 cases, with several hundred new infections recorded daily. The true figure is likely to be much higher ecause testing levels are low and accurate data remain scarce in the conflict-hit country.

Ahmed al-Hassi, a spokesperson for the Coronavirus Epidemic Advisory Medical Committee based in Benghazi, said resources are scarce.

“If we get a surge in numbers, we won't be able to cope, unfortunately," he told the Reuters news agency. “Regarding (hospital) ed capacity, we have about 200 beds for suspected cases, and about 30 beds in the ICU (intensive care unit). We also have about 40 beds for confirmed coronavirus cases. So, if numbers exceed those figures, we won't be able to cover them.”

Officials fear they are losing control of the outbreak. Hot spots include the capital, Tripoli, Misrata in the west, and the city of Sabha in the south. Medics say public behavior is to blame.

“We are still relying on people's awareness,” said Dr. Fadi Farag Fortas, head of the Borg Al-Amal Medical Center in Benghazi. “We rely on their support, hoping they follow the necessary precautions. I hope that the infection rate goes down, that the number of people needing hospital care decreases.”

Fortas added, “If people still go on with their lives without paying attention to these dangers — meeting up in gatherings and weddings, meeting in malls and not taking the precautionary measures agreed upon by all health organizations — then I fear that things will get worse very soon.”

A worker wears a protective face mask as he prepares coffee at a cafe following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Benghazi, Libya August 9, 2020. Picture taken August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

In western Libya, people are required to wear face masks in public areas. In the east, which is run by a different administration, there is no such law. With the economy severely weakened by years of conflict between rival factions, many people say they cannot afford basic equipment like masks.

The conflict has destroyed several medical facilities, while those that remain have shortages of personal protective equipment and testing kits. Frequent summer power outages make life even more difficult for hospital staff. Health experts warn of a potential catastrophe.

“The capacity of health systems to be able to deal with a surge in infections, particularly those requiring more advanced care like ventilators, is just not going to be possible,” said Dr. Peter Drobac of the University of Oxford, who is an expert on health systems in developing countries.

There are fears for the health of the thousands of migrants in Libya trying to reach Europe. Many are held in extremely poor conditions in detention centers.

The United Nations last month reopened a Tripoli clinic that had been closed since the start of the pandemic and serves more than 30,000 people in the capital.

“We are working here in this facility to provide free-of-charge health care access for all, regardless of their background,” said Dr. Meftah Lahwel of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Tests on some migrants arriving by boat to Malta and Italy from Libya in recent months show high coronavirus infection rates. Those affected were quarantined on arrival.
 

Related Stories

Egyptians get tested for Covid-19 at a drive-through coronavirus-testing center at the Ain Shams University in Cairo, June 29, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Numbers Drop in Egypt and Sudan; Libya, Tunisia and Algeria See Increases
Reports say flow of mercenaries to Libya may be responsible for recent increase in infections
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Mon, 08/03/2020 - 16:56
A landmine is exploded during Turkish demining operations in an area south of Tripoli, Libya, June 15, 2020. The U.S. military has accused mercenaries of the Russian state-backed Wagner group of laying landmines and other explosive devices in Libya.
Middle East
Russian Mercenaries in Libya Leave Mines as Deadly Calling Cards, Observers Say
Booby traps, counterfeit currency and military ammunition said to be among things Russian mercenaries in Libya are known for
Salem Solomon
By Salem Solomon
Tue, 08/04/2020 - 14:16
FILE - A handout picture released by the Egyptian Presidency Feb. 25, 2018, shows Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi (R), dressed in uniform, during a visit to a regional military headquarters at an undisclosed location.
Extremism Watch
Fear of Instability Behind Egypt's Readiness to Send Troops to Libya, Experts Say
The Egyptian parliament has authorized the country’s army to deploy in Libya amid fears of a growing militant infiltration penetrating Egypt’s western borders
Nisan Ahmado
By Nisan Ahmado
Sun, 08/02/2020 - 20:54
Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
COVID-19 Pandemic

'Stop Partying:' Libyan Doctors Warn Public as COVID Cases Surge

An employee from a disinfection service company wears a protective mask while sanitising sports equipment at the gym of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Merkel Urges Germans to Follow COVID Restrictions as Cases Surge

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a protective face mask as she arrives for the continuation of an EU summit meeting in Brussels, Belgium, July 20, 2020.
USA

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Book on COVID-19 Response Out in October

In this image made from video provided by the office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo signs a bill giving death benefits to…
Student Union

COVID-19 Infections Rising Among Young People on US University Campuses

Protesters march opposing in-person classes at Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Aug. 17, 2020. More of the state public universities are opening for the fall term.
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Chief Warns of 'Vaccine Nationalism'

Volunteer Yash is injected with the vaccine as part of an Imperial College vaccine trial, at a clinic in London, Wednesday, Aug…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power