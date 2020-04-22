COVID-19 Pandemic

Study Suggests COVID-19 Treatment Trump Touted Is Not a Cure 

By Ken Bredemeier
April 22, 2020 08:45 PM
FILE - In this photo taken Feb. 26, 2020, medical staff at the IHU Mediterranee Infection Institute in Marseille show packets of Nivaquine (chloroquine) and Plaquenil (hydroxychloroquine).

WASHINGTON - For weeks, U.S. President Donald Trump promoted the use of an anti-malarial drug as a treatment to cure coronavirus patients, but now a government study suggests that it not only had no benefit to those who contracted the infection but might be linked to higher death rates. 

"What do you have to lose?" Trump said in early April of the drug hydroxychloroquine, saying it might be a “game changer” for those battling COVID-19. "It's been out there for a long time. What do you have to lose? I hope they use it." 

But a study released this week by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and academic researchers of 368 male patients shows that those who had been administered hydroxychloroquine, some in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin, fared worse than those who had not taken the drugs. In all, 97 took hydroxychloroquine, 113 more did so along with the antibiotic and 158 took neither. 

The study showed that more than 27% of patients treated with hydroxychloroquine died, while 22% of those treated with both drugs died, compared with an 11.4% death rate for those who did not take any drugs. 

The results, however, were from observations of how the patients reacted, not part of a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial, which is considered the scientific standard for determining the efficacy of new uses of drugs. The new study has not been peer-reviewed or published in academic journals. 

The authors, associated with the University of Virginia, the University of South Carolina and the Veterans Affairs office in Columbia, South Carolina, said, “An association of increased overall mortality was identified in patients treated with hydroxychloroquine alone. These findings highlight the importance of awaiting the results of ongoing prospective, randomized, controlled studies before widespread adoption of these drugs.”

In late March, as the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic became apparent in the U.S., Trump frequently touted use of the drug, as did some Fox News commentators. One study showed that Fox News anchors mentioned the drug nearly 300 times between March 23 and April 6, although much less more recently. 

“I sure as hell think we ought to give it a try,” Trump said at one news briefing, even as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious-disease expert, warned that possible benefits from the use of hydroxychloroquine were “anecdotal at best” and possibly dangerous because of the way the drug interacted with patients’ hearts. 

There are no cures or vaccines for the new coronavirus, which as of Wednesday evening had killed more than 183,000 people worldwide, including more than 46,500 in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University figures. About 40 vaccine research efforts are under way around the world, but finding a vaccine may take a year or more. 

FILE - A doctor wears a protective mask as he walks outside Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan during the outbreak of coronavirus in New York City, April 1, 2020.

With the frantic search on for any treatment that might help coronavirus patients, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in late March issued an emergency authorization for use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients. Thousands of U.S. coronavirus patients have been given the drug, although their fate in relation to those who have not taken the drug has not been disclosed. 

But the danger of the use of hydroxychloroquine, especially in combination with azithromycin, is that it can in some cases result in cardiac arrest because of the drugs’ side effect, extending the instant it takes for the heart to recharge between beats. 

At Tuesday’s daily coronavirus news briefing, Trump said he did not know about the Veterans Affairs report showing negative results for use of hydroxychloroquine. 

“But we’ll be looking at it,” he said.

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Washington…
COVID-19 Pandemic
The Infodemic: Is Chloroquine a Coronavirus 'Game Changer'?
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 15:00
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 26, 2020, medical staff shows o at the IHU Mediterranee Infection Institute in…
USA
Efficacy of Anti-Coronavirus Drug Tops US Treatment Debate
Trump regularly touts antimalarial drug, but infectious disease expert Fauci remains doubtful  
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 04/06/2020 - 10:58
With the push of a button, clinicians and hospital administrators get MDmetrix’s COVID-19 dashboard of charts and graphs that they can view to improve patient care.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Technology Helps Doctors, Health Industry Track Patients, Treatments
Technology firms are offering tools to enable doctors and hospitals to look for trends and insights across patient outcomes
Michelle Quinn
By Michelle Quinn
Sat, 04/04/2020 - 21:45
A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Repurposed Drugs Offer Shortest Path to Coronavirus Treatment 
There is currently no proven coronavirus treatment for infected patients but there are a range of drugs being tested
Brian Padden
By Brian Padden
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 19:28
