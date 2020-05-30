COVID-19 Pandemic

Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Limits on Church Services

By Associated Press
May 30, 2020 01:52 AM
The US Supreme Court is seen following oral arguments in Trump v. Mazars and Trump v. Deutsche Bank AG, dealing with the…
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on May 12, 2020.

WASHINGTON - A divided Supreme Court on Friday rejected an emergency appeal by a California church that challenged state limits on attendance at worship services that have been imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Over the dissent of the four more conservative justices, Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s four liberals in turning away a request from the South Bay United Pentecostal Church in Chula Vista, California, in the San Diego area.

The church argued that limits on how many people can attend their services violate constitutional guarantees of religious freedom and had been seeking an order in time for services on Sunday. The church said it has crowds of 200-300 people for its services.

Roberts wrote in brief opinion that the restriction allowing churches to reopen at 25 percent of their capacity, with no more than 100 worshipers at a time, “appear consistent” with the First Amendment. Roberts said similar or more severe limits apply to concerts, movies and sporting events “where large groups of people gather in close proximity for extended periods of time.”

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in dissent that the restriction “discriminates against places of worship and in favor of comparable secular businesses. Such discrimination violates the First Amendment.” Kavanaugh pointed to supermarkets, restaurants, hair salons, cannabis dispensaries and other businesses that are not subject to the same restrictions.

Lower courts in California had previously turned down the churches’ requests.

The court also rejected an appeal from two churches in the Chicago area that objected to Gov. Jay Pritzker’s limit of 10 worshipers at religious services. Before the court acted, Pritzker modified the restrictions to allow for up to 100 people at a time. There were no recorded dissents. 

 

Related Stories

Healthy Living, Food Shortage, S1, Ep47
00:15:01
Africa's Coronavirus Food Crisis
How is food security being affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Linord Moudou, VOA English-to-Africa, Writer and Show Host for the Radio Program "Health Chat" and Health TV Segments on "In Focus"
By Linord Moudou
Fri, 05/29/2020 - 10:13
A health worker holds a glove outside the San Jose public hospital emergencies entrance, in Santiago, Chile.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Nearly 6 Million Worldwide Infected with Coronavirus
Americas are new outbreak epicenter
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 05/29/2020 - 07:16
Extremism Watch
Coronavirus Complicates Relief Efforts in Northern Mozambique
Charity organizations are concerned about the growing number of displaced people in Pemba, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic
Andre Baptista
By Andre Baptista
Thu, 05/28/2020 - 22:10
FILE - In this Monday, March 30, 2020 file photo, Iraqi health ministry workers carry a coffin of a person who died from…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Islamic State Calls Coronavirus Pandemic a Plague of Biblical Proportions
In a new audio recording, the terror group’s spokesman insinuates COVID-19 will hit IS’s enemies like the 10 plagues hit Egypt’s pharaoh
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Thu, 05/28/2020 - 20:23
AP logo
By
Associated Press
COVID-19 Pandemic

Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Limits on Church Services

The US Supreme Court is seen following oral arguments in Trump v. Mazars and Trump v. Deutsche Bank AG, dealing with the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Launches Global Initiative to Create COVID-19 Repository 

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of World Health Organization (WHO) attends the virtual 73rd World Health Assembly …
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Could Double Africa’s Food Insecurity, WFP Chief Warns

People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn, receive food donations at the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium, southwest of Pretoria, South Africa, May 20, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

NASA Supercomputer Used to Fight COVID-19 

A D-Wave 2X quantum computer is pictured during a media tour of the Quantum Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (QuAIL) at NASA…
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: UN Didn't Require Ecuador to Legalize Abortion to Get COVID-19 Aid

The Wider Image: Rural Ecuador faces coronavirus outbreak without doctors

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power