COVID-19 Pandemic

Sweden's King Says His Country 'Has Failed' Handling COVID

By VOA News
December 17, 2020 01:23 PM
FILE - A billboard with a Merry Christmas message and a call urging people to social distance is seen in a commercial district in Helsingborg, Sweden, Dec. 7, 2020.
FILE - A billboard with a Christmas greeting and a call urging people to social distance is seen in a commercial district in Helsingborg, Sweden, Dec. 7, 2020.

Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf says his country has “failed” in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Swedish people have suffered “enormously” as a result.

In pre-recorded comments released Thursday, the king said many people have died in Sweden from the virus, and “that is horrible.” 

The 74-old king, whose son and daughter-in-law tested positive for the virus last month, was asked if he was fearful of getting COVID-19 himself. 

“Lately, it has felt more obvious,” he said. “It has crept closer and closer. That is not what you want.”

The king made the comments as part of a year-end holiday broadcast scheduled to air Monday on Swedish television. The monarch plays a ceremonial role and holds no political power.

Sweden initially took a different approach to the pandemic than its Nordic neighbors, Norway and Denmark, as well as other nations in Europe. The government never imposed lockdowns or mandated face masks, allowed restaurants and businesses to remain open, and relied mainly on voluntary social distancing and hygiene recommendations to slow the spread.

But the nation saw a rising death toll, particularly among elderly residents of care facilities, and its per capita death rate far exceeded that of Norway and Demark. 

In a preliminary report released Tuesday, an independent commission appointed by the Swedish government said the government failed to sufficiently protect the elderly in care homes from the virus.

In recent weeks, the government has imposed tighter COVID-19 restrictions, mandating remote learning for schools, limiting the size of public gatherings and banning the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m. in bars and restaurants.

Sweden’s total COVID-19-related deaths stand at 7,667, much higher than its regional neighbors, but still lower than other European nations such as Britain, Spain, Italy and France, all of whom imposed lockdowns.

Related Stories

A commuter wearing a protective face mask waits for the metro at Stockholm's central station on December 3, 2020, during the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Sweden Closes High Schools Until Early January to Stem COVID-19 Infections
Swedish state epidemiologist declines to endorse masks
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 12/03/2020 - 04:28 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Saudi Arabia Begins Inoculating People With Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines

A Saudi man gets a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Panel Expected to Endorse Second COVID-19 Vaccine

Nurse Carolyn Grausgruber gives volunteer Ithaca firefighter Wade Bardo, of Erin, N.Y., an injection as the world's biggest…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Retired Medics, Armies Enlisted for Europe's Vaccine Push

Air France cargo workers load equipments and pharmaceutical containers in a cargo plane at Roissy airport, outside Paris,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO: China Welcoming COVID-19 Investigators

FILE - A worker in a protective suit is seen at a shuttered seafood market during the early spread of the coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China Jan. 10, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

French President Macron Tests Positive for Coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the creation of the…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power