COVID-19 Pandemic

Swedish PM Urges Citizens to Abide by Coronavirus Restrictions

By VOA News
November 23, 2020 12:47 PM
People strollIing in the cold but sunny weather pass a sign asking to maintain social distancing, amid the continuous spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Stockholm
People strollIing in the cold but sunny weather pass a sign asking to maintain social distancing, amid the continuous spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has urged his country to do what is necessary to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control, warning that “people’s health and lives are in danger.”

In a rare televised address late Sunday, Lofven said too many people have neglected guidelines and recommendations regarding the virus in recent months. He called on fellow Swedes to stay home and not mix with people outside their homes.

“If you live alone, choose one, or at most two, friends to socialize with. But keep a distance, he said.

Last week, the government moved to cut the size of public gatherings sharply as it sought to come to grips with a second wave of the pandemic that has seen record daily numbers of new cases and growing pressure on hospitals.

The resurgence of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, hit Sweden weeks later than much of continental Europe, but the number of new infections has picked up speed since the turn of the month, with rising admissions to intensive care units and general COVID-19 wards.

Sweden opted for a different and much debated approach to handling the pandemic by keeping large sections of society open. It relied mainly on recommendations to the population to maintain social distancing and just repeated pleas to act responsibly.

As the weather turned colder, Sweden saw a rapid increase in new cases. Lofven said the jump in cases strained medical services and forced the government to take stricter measures, including a nationwide ban on the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m. in bars and restaurants.

Lofven urged citizens to act for the good of the nation.  

"One day when this crisis is over, we all should be able to remember how we helped each other. Remember the solidarity. Remember the sense of community and the feeling of doing the right thing," he said.

Swedish journalists reported that the national address Lofven gave has happened only four times in the nation’s history. Lofven has delivered two of them this year.  

Sweden has reported more than 208,290 cases and 6,400 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the global outbreak.

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020 file photo people chat and drink outside a bar in Stockholm, Sweden. Sweden's…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Sweden Keeps Ban on Large Gatherings as COVID-19 Cases Rise
Prime minister says people 'too relaxed' about COVID-19 restrictions
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/24/2020 - 03:24 PM
FILE - People picnic during the annual Midsummer celebrations in Stockholm, Sweden, June 19, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Sweden Spared Surge of Virus Cases but Many Questions Remain
Sweden’s relatively low-key approach to coronavirus lockdowns captured the world’s attention when the pandemic first hit Europe.
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 09/20/2020 - 07:38 AM
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020 file photo people chat and drink outside a bar in Stockholm, Sweden. Sweden is pursuing…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Scientist Defends Sweden's Hotly Debated Virus Strategy
The Scandinavian country's hotly debated method of fighting the coronavirus has resulted in one of the highest per capita death rates in the world
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 06/03/2020 - 02:35 PM
As Deaths Soar, Doubts Grow Over Sweden's Exceptional COVID-19 Response
00:02:32
COVID-19 Pandemic
As Deaths Soar, Doubts Grow Over Sweden's Exceptional COVID-19 Response
Sweden has Europe's highest per capita death rate in past week
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 11:43 AM
